CBO's Estimate of Discretionary Spending Under the Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025

Division A would provide for the continuation, through March 28, 2025, of the appropriations and authorities contained in the 12 regular appropriation acts for 2024, which were contained in divisions A through F of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (Public Law 118-42) and divisions A through F of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (P.L. 118-47). Estimates are annualized—that is, estimated as if appropriations were provided for the entire fiscal year.

Division B would specify procedures and requirements related to registering individuals to vote in national elections. CBO expects that division would increase revenues from civil and criminal penalties, some of which would be available for spending without further appropriation. CBO estimates that any increases in revenues and direct spending under division B would be insignificant in 2025 and over the 2025-2029 and 2025-2034 periods.