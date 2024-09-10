Brian L. Shrader Recognized as Tampa 2025 “Lawyer of the Year” for Criminal Defense: General Practice by Best Lawyers®

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shrader, Mendez & O'Connell is proud to announce that Managing Partner Brian L. Shrader has been named the 2025 “Lawyer of the Year” in Criminal Defense: General Practice for Tampa in The Best Lawyers in America®. This prestigious recognition is awarded annually to one attorney per practice area and metropolitan region, based entirely on peer reviews from the legal community. Mr. Shrader’s recognition reflects the respect and admiration he has earned from his peers for his excellence and dedication in the field of criminal defense.

Each year, Best Lawyers® conducts an extensive peer-review process, gathering confidential evaluations from tens of thousands of leading attorneys in the United States. The 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America marks a significant milestone, with over 23 million evaluations analyzed. These evaluations help identify the top practitioners in various areas of law, and Mr. Shrader’s recognition is a testament to his standing as a leader in Tampa criminal defense.

“I am truly honored to receive this award, especially because it comes from the recognition of my colleagues,” said Mr. Shrader. “This acknowledgment from Best Lawyers also reflects the dedication of my team at Shrader, Mendez & O’Connell, who help make our shared success possible.”

Proven Dedication to Criminal Defense

With a career spanning both state and federal criminal defense, Brian L. Shrader has become known for his deep commitment to defending the rights of individuals accused of crimes. From the beginning of his career as a prosecutor for the State of Florida to handling complex criminal cases as a defense attorney, Mr. Shrader has been involved in nearly 200 trials and thousands of cases, including those involving serious felony charges such as drug trafficking, aggravated battery, and murder.

Mr. Shrader’s vast experience as a former prosecutor allows him to navigate the intricacies of criminal law with unique insight, knowing how cases are built and how best to defend against them. Over the years, he has represented individuals facing a wide range of criminal charges, from misdemeanors to multi-jurisdictional white-collar crimes. His ability to craft innovative and effective defense strategies has set him apart as a trusted advocate for his clients.

A Record of Excellence

In addition to his work in criminal defense, Brian L. Shrader has earned recognition for his work in white-collar criminal defense and other complex litigation. He has also been invited to speak at seminars, including the Federal Bar Association's Federal Sentencing Guidelines Seminar, where he shares his expertise with other legal professionals. Mr. Shrader’s contributions to the legal community go beyond his courtroom advocacy, as he has also been recognized for his commitment to pro bono work, including successfully seeking executive clemency on behalf of a federal inmate.

Being named as a 2025 “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers is just one of several distinctions Mr. Shrader has received in his legal career. He has previously been honored as a Super Lawyers® Rising Star and holds an AV Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, signifying the highest level of peer recognition for ethical standards and legal ability.

About Brian L. Shrader, Esq.

Brian L. Shrader is the Managing Partner of Shrader, Mendez & O'Connell, a Tampa-based law firm with a focus on criminal defense, civil litigation, and consumer protection. Mr. Shrader has a wealth of experience in both state and federal courts and has been recognized for his outstanding litigation and trial skills. He has lectured at various legal institutions and is a published author in the areas of criminal law and business compliance with international treaties. In addition to his legal work, Mr. Shrader is deeply committed to pro bono efforts and has been recognized by the Supreme Court of Florida for his dedication to giving back to the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

