DailyPay Partners with Montage International

Montage International Empowers Thousands of Associates With The Financial Wellness Benefit of Earned Wage Access

DailyPay will help our associates manage their earnings in a way that best fits their lifestyle, providing peace of mind and reducing financial stress.” — Mandy Holloway, Executive VP, Chief People Officer at Montage International

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, DailyPay is proud to announce a new partnership with Montage International , the ultra-luxury hospitality management company headquartered in Southern California. DailyPay is a worktech company and the leading provider of earned wage access in support of its partner employees' financial wellness.With DailyPay, Montage International team members across the United States will have access to their pay as they earn it. This benefit enables team members to pay bills, spend, invest, and save on their own schedules while having the visibility into their earnings that empowers them to make the best financial decisions for themselves and their families.Montage International manages a wide portfolio of hotels, resorts, and residences across the United States. The team introduced DailyPay to their benefits package to stand out in their recruitment efforts and encourage team members to enhance their personal financial goals. Montage International is dedicated to providing the highest quality of service and experience to guests and associates across all of their properties and corporate offices.“We are pleased to launch DailyPay for our associates across the U.S.,” said Mandy Holloway, Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer at Montage International. “Our associates are empowered to service our guests, and we want to empower our associates to have control over their personal finances. DailyPay will help our associates manage their earnings in a way that best fits their lifestyle, providing peace of mind and reducing financial stress.”Providing earned wage access as a benefit has proven to boost employees’ financial wellness, according to research conducted by Arizent and commissioned by DailyPay. Research shows 72% of DailyPay users say earned wage access has helped them feel more confident in managing their finances, 69% say DailyPay makes them more diligent about their spending, and 93% check their earnings in DailyPay so they can make better spending and financial decisions.To learn more about career opportunities at Montage International, click here ###About Montage InternationalMontage International, the hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the contemporary luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences, and the management of some of the country’s premier golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts and residences. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of contemporary luxury hotels for today’s cultured world traveler located in taste-making destinations. For more information, please visit www.montageinternational.com and follow @montagehotels and @pendryhotels.About DailyPayDailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press Media ContactsDavid Schwarz, DailyPaydavid.schwarz@dailypay.comAdriana Ball, DailyPayadriana.ball@dailypay.comKacey Bruno, Montage Internationalkacey.bruno@montage.com

