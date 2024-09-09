Cloud as Stumbling Block for the Propagation of the Southern Annular Mode

The Science

The Southern Annular Mode (SAM), with an iconic dipolar zonal wind pattern centered around the axis of storm track, is the most dominant mode of variability orchestrating the weathers and wind from the subtropics to the pole. Its origin, maintenance and feedback have been one the central themes of atmospheric dynamics. But what role the clouds play in the life cycle of the annular mode remains largely unknown until now, while the wind pattern associated with SAM has long been observed to organize the distribution of cloud in the storm track. This study implemented a cloud locking technique into the atmospheric component of Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM), replacing the cloud fields that are radiatively active at every time step that the radiation module is called, whereby turning off the interaction between cloud and other dynamic and thermodynamic quantities. Careful feedback analysis reveals that the cloud variability organized by the SAM radiatively act as a brake to the propagation of the AM.

The Impact

Cloud and its radiative effect are among the determining processes for the energy balance of the global climate; they are also the most challenging processes for the climate models to simulate, hence a major source of model bias and model uncertainty. The identified brake effect of the cloud on the propagation of the SAM implicates inaccurate representation of cloud to be an important source of model bias and uncertainty in the simulated spatiotemporal characteristics of the AM. Capturing the correct sign of the cloud feedback to the AM can be a valuable metric measuring model fidelity.

Summary

The SAM is the most dominant natural mode of variability in the midlatitudes of the Southern hemisphere (SH). However, both the sign and magnitude of the feedbacks from the diabatic processes, especially those associated with clouds, onto the SAM remain elusive. By applying the cloud locking technique to the E3SM atmosphere model, this study isolated the interactive cloud radiative effect (CRE) and the related feedback to the SAM was analyzed in both single-empirical orthogonal function (EOF) and cross-EOF frameworks. While the magnitude of the CRE feedback appears to be secondary compared to the feedbacks from the dry and other diabatic processes, the indirect CRE effects through the interaction with other dynamical and thermodynamical processes appear to play as important a role as the direct CRE in the life cycle of the SAM. The cross‐EOF analysis further reveals the obstructive role of the interactive CRE in the propagation mode of the SH zonal wind both directly through the CRE wave source and indirectly through modulating other diabatic processes. As a result, the propagation mode becomes more persistent and the SAM it represents becomes more predictable when the interactive CRE is disabled.

PNNL Contact

Ruby L. Leung, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Ruby.Leung@pnnl.gov

Funding

This work is supported by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science’s, Biological and Environmental Research (BER) program as part of the Regional and Global Modeling and Analysis program area. The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) is operated for DOE by Battelle Memorial Institute. This research was performed using BER Earth System Modeling program’s Compy computing cluster located at PNNL. Additional analyses were performed using resources of the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, a DOE Office of Science User Facility.