PSD Encourages Vermonters to Participate in The Recently Updated FCC Mobile Wireless SpeedTest

The Federal Communications has recently updated its Mobile Wireless Speed Testing app. This app evaluates the performance of wireless broadband connection. The Public Service Department (PSD) encourages Vermonters to utilize the FCC Speed Test app to Challenge and QuickCheck data speeds or contribute to the Crowdsource testing. By challenging the existing speeds, and crowdsourcing the testing, the FCC can better identify and verify areas nationally, and in Vermont where mobile broadband is unavailable.

Please use the link below to access the FCC Mobile Speed Test App page for more information on where to download the app and how to use the app:

FCC Speed Test App Information | Department of Public Service (vermont.gov)

See the full press release for additional information.

