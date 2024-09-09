B.C. cuts harmful methane emissions from oil and gas sector

CANADA, September 9 - The Province is building on the progress it has made to cut harmful methane emissions by strengthening its regulations for the oil and gas sector.

These regulations will help to make B.C.’s economy cleaner and protect people and communities from the adverse effects of climate change.

“British Columbians are on the front lines of climate change, facing wildfire, drought, floods and extreme temperatures, and seeing the impacts on their communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “That’s why we are building on the progress we’ve made and taking action to further reduce the most harmful type of climate pollution – methane emissions. By strengthening B.C.’s methane regulations on the oil and gas industry, we can drive world-leading innovation while making our economy cleaner.”

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas with a climate impact at least 28 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. Rapidly reducing methane emissions, such as leaks from tanks and pressured equipment, is considered one of the most immediate and cost-effective ways to fight climate change.

Following the introduction of regulatory requirements in 2020, the Province is well on track to achieve its 2025 target of reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by 45% from 2014 levels. The BC Energy Regulator has amended three regulations under the Energy Resource Activities Act to strengthen these requirements in order to achieve the Province’s 2030 target of a 75% reduction from 2014 levels, and put B.C. on the path to near-elimination of methane emissions by 2035.

“Reducing methane emissions is essential to combating climate change and the increasing impacts we see each year,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “By amending these regulations, we are ensuring that B.C. remains a leader in climate action, protecting our air and water, while addressing and lowering emissions from our industries.”

The new regulations will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, and will apply to new and existing wells, facilities and pipelines throughout the province. The regulations take a risk-based approach to detecting methane leaks, with the highest-risk sources requiring continuous monitoring. They will also require industry to phase out methane-emitting equipment, such as pneumatic devices and pumps, and install zero-emissions technology.

These new regulations were written using the latest scientific research through the BC Methane Emissions Research Collaborative (MERC), which was created to research the measurement and reduction of methane emissions from B.C.’s oil and gas sector. MERC is a joint initiative of government, the BC Energy Regulator, industry and environmental organizations.

Budget 2024 included a further investment of $2 million over the next year to research and better understand methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, and other industrial sectors.

“B.C. continues to be a leader in reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector through progressive, robust and comprehensive regulatory developments,” said Michelle Carr, CEO and commissioner, BC Energy Regulator. “We are proud of the cross-sector collaboration and innovation involved in advancing our made-in-B.C. approach to reducing industry emissions in support of the Province’s climate goals.”

These strengthened regulations will ensure B.C.’s oil and gas sector continues to have a significantly lower emissions intensity (i.e., methane per unit of production) than other jurisdictions in North America and among the lowest emissions intensities of any jurisdiction in the world.

Recognizing that advances in methane measurement and mitigation technology are accelerating at a rapid pace, the Province will undertake a two-year review of the regulation to ensure it will achieve B.C.’s 2030 target for reducing methane emissions and aligns with best practices, such as requirements from other leading jurisdictions. The review is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Quick Facts:

Methane emissions in the oil and gas sector can occur due to venting, which is the intentional and controlled release of methane into the atmosphere, or from fugitive emissions (e.g., leaks from natural gas equipment).

Currently, the oil and gas industry is responsible for approximately 50% of industrial emissions and 20% of B.C.’s total emissions.

Learn More:

To learn more about the BC Energy Regulator amendments, visit:

https://www.bc-er.ca/how-we-regulate/legislative-framework/regulatory-update/