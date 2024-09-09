Air Force Reserve Command Civic Leader Tour

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC), U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Regina Sabric, 10th AF commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of AF Reserve and Command Chief Master Sergeant of AFRC (right), host a mission brief during an ARFC civic leader tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 5, 2024. Thirteen civic leaders from across the United States gathered to experience the 926th Wing’s mission by participating in immersive activities including a weapons qualification simulation, a tour of the 706th Aggressor Squadron and flight line, and finally by visiting the 555th Red Horse Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.