SEPTEMBER 9, 2024 – Nevada Division of Insurance Resources and Support for Citizens Affected by Davis Fire and Evacuations

Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

Phone: Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: dpearson@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 09, 2024

Nevada Division of Insurance Resources and Support for 14,000 Affected by Davis Fire and Evacuations.

CARSON CITY, Nevada - For the 14,000 residents affected by the evacuations and as the situation related to the Davis Fire develops, the Nevada Division of Insurance recommends the following actions for those affected and potentially affected by this growing wildfire emergency. Always remember that wildfire is a potential threat for Nevada residents and is an unpredictable natural phenomenon that can occur at any time. It is important to be proactive in preparation and responsive in a state of imminent emergency.

“The events surrounding the Davis Fire are a challenge to all affected Nevadans. The Division of Insurance joins with all other State Agencies working to keep loss of property to a minimum,” Said Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “My top priority is to safeguard all Nevadans, particularly vulnerable consumers and those affected by disaster. The Division serves as a resource for all Nevadans, especially those affected by the Davis Fire.”

In the Event You are Evacuated

Contact your insurance agent. In the event of an evacuation, safety is of the utmost importance. While the Division recommends keeping physical or digital access to policy information on hand for review, the top priority in the face of wildfire evacuation is ensuring your safety and adherence to evacuation protocols. Once safely evacuated, contact your insurance agent or carrier for information on your policy, including a review of loss of use and smoke coverage information.

Follow all State and City advisories on evacuation and re-evacuation. The Main Agency handling the fire is Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. Follow them on social media here:

https://x.com/TMFPD

https://www.facebook.com/TMFPD

https://www.instagram.com/tmfpd/

Washoe County has designated its Senior Center at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno as an evacuation center for people displaced by the Davis Fire. For residents with small pets, mobile shelters, and food are available at the Washoe County Senior Center as well.

For larger animals, shelter is available at the University of Nevada, Reno Equestrian Center in Reno off Valley Road. Large animals can also be sheltered at Fuji Park in Carson City on Old Clear Creek Road across from Costco.

Contact the Nevada Division of Insurance if you have any difficulty in contacting your agent or carrier or verifying your coverage. Citizens can contact the Division of Insurance directly through the following information:

Carson City office:

Phone: (775) 687-0700 | Fax: (775) 687-0787

Consumer Compliance & Licensing Fax: (775) 687-0797

1818 E. College Pkwy., Suite 103

Carson City, NV 89706

Las Vegas office:

Phone: (702) 486-4009 | Fax: (702) 486-4007

3300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 275

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Call Toll-free: (888) 872-3234

Email: insinfo@doi.nv.gov

How to Prepare for Potential Wildfire

Review your policy. Access a copy of your policy and ensure the contact information for your Insurance Agent is up to date. Prepare a physical copy and a digital copy of your policy that can be easily accessed following a possible emergency evacuation.

Make sure to read every word of your policy, including any special amendments to the policy. Sometimes a policy may provide coverage of a risk in one section only to later exclude or limit it under certain conditions. Use a highlighter to mark any sections of your policy that you would like to reference later.

Schedule an appointment to talk about these sections with your insurance agent or company. Homeowner’s policies can be further tailored through policy endorsements that address more specific needs of the insured.

For more information about Home Insurance read the Nevada Consumer's Guide to Home Insurance. (https://doi.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/doinvgov/_public-documents/News-Notes/HomeInsuranceGuide2011B.pdf)

The Nevada Division of Insurance has more information on How to Read Your Policy available on our website at: https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/Homeowners-Insurance/Read-Your-Policy/

Prepare a Home Inventory. The Division of Insurance recommends that you create a home inventory to help you decide on the type and amount of home insurance you need and to expedite the claims process in the event of a loss. Learn more about preparing a home inventory on the Nevada Division of Insurance’s website here: https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/Homeowners-Insurance/Home-Inventory/

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) offers free resources to help homeowners and renters create their inventory. You can download the free NAIC Home Inventory app for iPhone at the App Store and Android on Google Play.

You can utilize recent shopping platforms such as Amazon or credit card and banking statements to produce a quick shorthand inventory in the case that time to prepare or access your home inventory is limited due to an emergency or evacuation.

Media Notes

On September 8, 2024, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency due to the Davis Fire, which has burned approximately 5,000 acres in northern Nevada and caused the evacuation of approximately 20,000 people from residential neighborhoods and businesses. The state declaration follows Washoe County’s local emergency proclamation.

The declaration directs all state agencies to work through the Nevada Operations Center to supplement the efforts and capabilities of political subdivisions to save lives, protect property, and protect the health and safety of persons in this state and directs the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to work with the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support local governments.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.