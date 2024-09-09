Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,199 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Simon Ourian Exposes Skincare Myths: Setting the Record Straight

Smiling portrait of Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert, wearing a white coat with his name and title embroidered on it.

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian debunks common skincare myths, offering science-backed advice to help individuals achieve healthier, more effective skincare routines.

Skincare isn't about price or trends—it's about using the right ingredients for your skin.”
— Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Simon Ourian, world-renowned cosmetic dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills, has long been a trusted voice in the beauty and skincare industry. In his latest endeavor, he debunked some of the most widespread skincare myths, revealing misconceptions that may hinder your routine's effectiveness.

From social media influencers to DIY skincare tips, misinformation spreads quickly in the beauty world. Dr. Ourian emphasizes the importance of relying on science-backed skincare advice, especially with countless products and treatments available today. Below, Dr. Ourian sheds light on a few of the most common myths:

Myth #1: Expensive Skincare Is Always Better
"Price doesn't necessarily guarantee results," says Dr. Ourian. "There are plenty of affordable products with clinically proven ingredients that can be just as effective, if not more, than luxury brands. The key is in the formulation, not the price tag."

Myth #2: You Only Need Sunscreen on Sunny Days
Dr. Ourian highlights the importance of daily sun protection. "UV rays penetrate clouds and windows, meaning you're exposed even when it's overcast or you're indoors. Wearing sunscreen daily is non-negotiable for preventing premature aging and skin cancer."

Myth #3: Pores Can Open and Close
"Pores don't open or close, but with certain treatments, we can shrink their appearance by keeping your skin clear and smooth."

Myth #4: Natural Ingredients Are Always Safer
While natural skincare products are gaining popularity, Dr. Ourian urges caution. "Just because something is labeled 'natural' doesn't mean it's safe for your skin. Poison ivy is natural, but that doesn't make it beneficial. Synthetic ingredients often undergo more rigorous testing to ensure safety and efficacy."

Myth #5: More Skincare Products = Better Results
According to Dr. Ourian, a minimalist approach may be more effective. "Overloading your skin with too many products can lead to irritation or clogged pores. A simple routine with a few targeted treatments is often better than using multiple products at once."

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills

With decades of experience treating celebrities and patients worldwide, Dr. Simon Ourian is a pioneer in non-surgical cosmetic treatments and has developed his own line of scientifically formulated skincare products. Through his expertise, he aims to clear up confusion and help individuals achieve glowing, healthy skin with accurate and accessible information.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.epione.com or call/text (310) 651-6267.

David Herrera
Epione Medical Corporation
+1 310-651-6267
email us here

Benefits of the Coolaser® treatment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Simon Ourian Exposes Skincare Myths: Setting the Record Straight

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more