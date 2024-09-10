Agency Maison Expands Service Offerings

New Travel Management Division and Exclusive Client Communications App

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agency Maison, the leader in providing holistic home management and executive support services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services with the launch of a new Travel Management division and an exclusive client communications app Agency Maison is excited to announce the expansion of its services by introducing a Travel Management division and an exclusive client communications app. With a focus on delivering luxury experiences, the Travel Management division will create tailor-made journeys that cater to each client's preferences, offering services such as private jet charters, luxury accommodations, bespoke itineraries, and on-the-ground support for a seamless travel experience.In addition to this, Agency Maison has launched a communications app to streamline communication between clients and their designated team at Agency Maison. The app features messaging, document sharing, task management capabilities, and real-time updates on service requests to enhance the client experience.Nashid Braswell, CEO and Founder, stated, “Our new offerings demonstrate our commitment to prioritizing client satisfaction and exceeding service expectations. These additions further cement Agency Maison as the leading luxury lifestyle concierge, offering comprehensive solutions for all aspects of our clients' lives.”About Agency MaisonSpecializing in home management and executive support services, Agency Maison stands out as a leading provider. The company is renowned for delivering service to a sophisticated clientele. By merging expertise in home management, executive assistance, travel coordination, and cutting-edge communication technology, Agency Maison offers various services tailored to enhance its clients' lifestyles.Agency Maison has spent the last ten years perfecting the art of VIP lifestyle management for some of the world's most high-profile and discerning clients. Through real-world client interactions, they have delivered bespoke services and fine-tuned their app and business model to address clients' unique and complex challenges. Their commitment to excellence and innovation has allowed them to craft a service that goes beyond expectations, providing a seamless and highly personalized experience tailored to the needs of their elite clientele.For details on Agency Maison and its offerings, please visit www.agencymaison.com

