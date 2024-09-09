Two Weeks Left for Kentuckians To Apply for FEMA Assistance After May 21-27 Severe Storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Homeowners and renters in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties who have loss and damage caused by the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides have less than two weeks to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline to apply is Sept. 23.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find your nearest center, visit fema.gov/drc.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available daily, 7 a.m.-midnight ET. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

In-Person Assistance Is Available at Disaster Recovery Centers

Greenup County (DRC): Flatwoods Senior Center, 2511 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY 41139. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, Monday through Saturday.

Hopkins County (DRC): 114 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. CT, Monday through Saturday.

Muhlenberg County (DRC): Muhlenberg County Training Center, 61 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. CT, Monday through Saturday.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.