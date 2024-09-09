HIP Video Promo Presents: Neo 21 premieres brand new music video "SGMA remix" on VENTS Magazine

Neo 21 is bringing his own unique twist to his brand new single "SGMA remix"

BRADFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo 21 is a rising talent in the world of music and content creation, blending his unique sound with an engaging digital presence. With over five years of experience curating viral content and dropping infectious freestyles across social media, Neo 21 quickly gained recognition, securing a top 5 spot in a 2022 Nigerian talent exhibition from over 1,000 entries. Since moving to Bradford, UK, Neo 21 has carved out a niche in the Arts and Culture sector as a Product Manager while hosting a popular biweekly Afrobeats show on BCB Radio.

With a musical style rooted in Afrobeats, HipHop, and Trap/Melodic Rap, Neo 21’s sound is a captivating blend of smooth melodies and sharp lyricism. Drawing inspiration from industry icons like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, and Gunna, Neo 21 delivers music that is both relatable and aspirational. His songs are crafted to inspire, with messages of hope, growth, and resilience—perfect for fans who seek meaningful, yet catchy tracks.

The "SGMA" Remix is a bold reinterpretation of an already powerful track by Dave & Jack Harlow. Inspired by the original’s concept and visuals, which didn’t get the widespread recognition they deserved, Neo 21 brings his unique flair to the remix. During a personal transition, Neo 21 used this project to process his life’s direction, turning the track into a self-dialogue that allowed him to reaffirm his growth, decisions, and path as an artist.

The music video for Neo 21's "SGMA" Remix is a visually captivating piece, blending inspiration from the original Dave & Jack Harlow video with Neo’s narrative and style. Set against iconic landscapes from Bradford, UK, the video reflects Neo 21’s journey. Neo 21 adds his flair by incorporating a striking neon green tie, a pop of color in an otherwise black-and-white visual setting. This bold fashion represents his individuality and creativity, standing out against the grayscale backdrop as a symbol of his evolving identity as an artist. The black-and-white filter gives the video a timeless feel, while the neon accent brings a modern twist, mirroring the blend of old-school reflection and new-age energy in his music.

