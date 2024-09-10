Skills-Based Recruitment: Kompetently and Rhetorik Set the Standard for Precision, Scalability, and Inclusivity

Talent Experience Management: Employee Engagement from Candidate to Career.

HR leaders can leverage real-time skills intelligence to create a more inclusive, efficient, and strategic talent acquisition process.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kompetently , the industry leader in AI-enabled competency assessments and employee performance management software, proudly announced a strategic partnership with Rhetorik , the pioneer and leader in global skills-based data intelligence. This collaboration will redefine how HR leaders approach skills-based recruiting and competency assessments worldwide, ushering in a new era of workforce precision, efficiency, and strategic alignment.Revolutionizing Skills-Based RecruitmentHistorically, linking the desire for skills-based recruiting with actionable execution has been challenging. This complexity stems from the need for standardized, robust methods to assess competencies and effectively leverage skills-based data intelligence. Kompetently’s collaboration with Rhetorik bridges this gap by integrating precise AI-enabled competency assessments with comprehensive skills intelligence. This union enables HR leaders to implement a uniform, data-driven approach to identify, evaluate, and recruit talent based on real-time, validated skill sets critical for organizational success.Kompetently’s integration with Rhetorik’s industry-leading skills intelligence significantly enhances recruitment and talent management processes. HR leaders will benefit from:Increased Organizational Effectiveness: The goal is to drive higher quality recruitment outcomes, leading to more effective teams and greater organizational performance. Companies can build stronger, more capable teams that drive sustained business success by ensuring that the most qualified and best-fit candidates are selected.Transformative Recruitment Efficiency: Utilizing Rhetorik’s detailed skills data, Kompetently streamlines recruitment through AI-driven candidate matching. This approach aligns potential hires’ competencies with those of high-performing employees, improving hire quality and reducing time-to-hire. Kompetently’s enhanced capabilities also allow HR professionals to proactively identify and engage highly relevant candidates, expanding talent pools and minimizing reliance on reactive recruiting.Broader and More Diverse Talent Pools: Kompetently taps into a wider and more diverse range of candidates by focusing on skills rather than formal qualifications. This approach allows organizations to access otherwise overlooked talent, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic workforce.Objective and Unbiased Candidate Evaluations: The integration facilitates a more objective hiring process by employing clear, measurable criteria to evaluate candidates. This clarity significantly reduces biases associated with traditional qualifications, ensuring fair and equitable hiring practices.Precision in Skills Identification: Leveraging Rhetorik’s advanced AI-driven skills intelligence, Kompetently provides unparalleled accuracy in identifying critical skills and competencies necessary for organizational success. This precision enables HR leaders to pinpoint the required skills, creating a more objective and effective hiring process.Strategic Workforce Planning: Detailed skills and competency data empower HR professionals to conduct precise gap analyses and make strategic forecasts. This insight ensures employee development aligns with long-term business goals and market dynamics, enabling proactive and informed workforce planning.Personalized Development and Continuous Learning: Access to comprehensive skills profiles allows HR to design highly customized development plans. Embedding real-time skills data into continuous learning initiatives ensures that competency models dynamically adapt, promoting ongoing employee growth and alignment with evolving business needs.“Partnering with Rhetorik allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in skills-based recruiting and competency assessments,” said Robert Slaughter, President of Kompetently. “Our clients will now have unprecedented precision and strategic insight, enabling them to make more informed decisions about their talent management and development processes.”“Rhetorik’s advanced skills intelligence is the perfect complement to Kompetently’s AI-enabled assessments,” said Meredith Amdur, CEO at Rhetorik. “Together, we’re transforming HR capabilities to be more data-driven and aligned with organizational success metrics.”About KompetentlyKompetently is the leading provider of AI-enabled Talent Intelligence and performance management solutions, offering comprehensive, accurate, and actionable insights that help organizations align their talent strategies with business goals. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Kompetently empowers organizational leaders to benchmark and future-proof their personnel decisions to meet today’s challenges and tomorrow’s competition. Learn more: https://www.Kompetently.AI About RhetorikRhetorik is a pioneer in providing advanced skills-based data intelligence, helping organizations identify, evaluate, and leverage the skills and competencies that drive success. With a focus on precision and actionable insights, Rhetorik enables businesses to make strategic, data-driven decisions about their workforce. Learn more: https://rhetorik.com

