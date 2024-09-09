On September 9, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. First of all, the President of Kazakhstan congratulated the head of state on the successful parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan and the decisive victory of the New Azerbaijan Party.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the Azerbaijani President’s participation in the Consultative Meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his thanks for the invitation to the Consultative Meeting.

The head of state extended his congratulations on the successful organization of the 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan. In turn, the President of Kazakhstan emphasized the active participation of Azerbaijani athletes in these Games.

The conduct of the Azerbaijan Cultural Days in Kazakhstan this month was noted with satisfaction. The parties emphasized the strategic partnership nature of the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The President of Kazakhstan stated that Astana is ready to serve as a platform for negotiations on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The head of state noted that the proposal to hold these negotiations between the two countries in Astana is acceptable for Azerbaijan.

During the phone conversation, they also exchanged views on issues related to the bilateral agenda.