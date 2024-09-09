Desert Diamond Distillery Launches Exclusive Barrel Select Program For Unique Corporate Gifting

Desert Diamond Distillery Barrel Select Program Desert Diamond Distillery Logo John and Deborah Patt, Desert Diamond Distillery Owners

Desert Diamond Distillery's Barrel Reserve Program offers an unparalleled gifting experience that will leave a lasting impression.

KINGMAN, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Diamond Distillery , renowned for its internationally awarded spirits, announces the launch of its exclusive Barrel Select Program The exclusive Barrel Select Program caters to company decision-makers who desire unique corporate, holiday, and end-of-year gifts, or to restaurant and bar owners looking for exceptional top-shelf rums.The Barrel Select Program allows participants to own a 225-liter barrel of premium spirits, providing a personalized and memorable gifting experience. This program is perfect for those looking to make a lasting impression on clients, high-performing employees, and business partners.Why Choose Desert Diamond Distillery’s Barrel Select Program?1. Personalized Corporate Gifting: In today’s competitive business environment, personalized gifts are more than just tokens of appreciation; they show genuine value and recognition of contributions.2. Exclusive Experience: Participants in the program can visit the distillery, located just off scenic Highway 66 at the Kingman Airport, to prepare their barrel to their specifications. This hands-on approach ensures each barrel is unique, with different nuances that reflect the personal touch of the owner.3. Premium Quality Spirits: Desert Diamond Distillery is 100% family-owned and operated, producing award-winning spirits such as the 2023 International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) in London with its Gold Miner 11-Year-Old Barrel Reserve Rum (Gold Outstanding - 99) and clinched a Double Gold Medal win at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) with a 6-Year Aged Rum–Single Barrel Release.4. Memorable Keepsakes: In addition to the barrel, participants receive premium keepsakes, including a custom barrel head and a framed certificate, adding an extra layer of prestige to the gift. These keepsakes serve as lasting reminders of the unique experience and the high-quality spirits they received.5. Investment in relationships: Corporate gifts are a valuable investment in business relationships. By choosing the Barrel Select Program, companies can foster a positive workplace culture, improve employee satisfaction, and motivate their teams.Desert Diamond Distillery’s Barrel Select Program is not just a gift; it’s an experience that embodies the spirit of appreciation and excellence.For more information or to enroll in the program, visit the Barrel Programs page on their website or contact the team directly at 928-757-7611.

