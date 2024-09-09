Full weekend closure of southbound I-405 in Renton begins late Friday, Sept. 13

RENTON – Travelers should start planning now for a full weekend closure of southbound Interstate 405 in Renton starting at 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. A second, four-hour closure of northbound I-405 in Renton is scheduled to begin at midnight on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 15. Southbound I-405 will reopen by 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in time for the morning commute.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will switch traffic to the new bridge and conduct paving work on southbound I-405 and perform utility work on northbound I-405.

Southbound I-405 closure details

Crews will close southbound I-405 in Renton between Coal Creek Parkway Southeast and Northeast 30th Street at 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16. The following ramps will also be closed:

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp to southbound I-405

Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast on and off-ramps (Exit 8)

Northeast 44th Street on and off-ramps (Exit 7)

Northeast 30th Street off-ramp (Exit 6)

Overnight northbound I-405 closure details

Travelers should also note that northbound I-405 in Renton will be closed for four hours from Northeast 44th Street (Exit 7) to Coal Creek Parkway Southeast beginning at midnight Sunday, Sept. 15, for utility work. The following ramps will also be closed:

Northeast 44th Street on-ramp to northbound I-405

112th Avenue Southeast on and off-ramps (Exit 9)

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast off-ramp (Exit 10)

During the closures, travelers will follow signed detours around the work zone. Detour routes cannot accommodate normal I-405 traffic volumes, so travelers are advised to “know before you go,” travel during off-peak hours or, if possible, delay discretionary travel to help minimize backups.

All work is part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project, which creates an Express Toll Lane (ETL) system between State Route 167 in Renton and Northeast Sixth Street in Bellevue. The new ETLs will connect to the existing ETL system between Bellevue and Lynnwood as well as the SR 167 High Occupancy Toll lanes to create a 40-mile-long ETL system through the I-405/SR 167 corridor.

Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.