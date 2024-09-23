ReadySpaces Announces Community Day Event in Kearny, NJ

ReadySpaces Kearny

ReadySpaces Community Day (9/26 11am-3pm EST @ 35 O'Brien St Kearny, NJ 07032)

KEARNY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadySpaces, the leader in flexible warehouse and workspace solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Community Day event in Kearny, NJ. This exciting gathering will be hosted at the ReadySpaces Kearny facility, located at 35 O'Brien St Kearny, NJ 07032, on September 26, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Day at ReadySpaces celebrates the vibrant community of entrepreneurs, artists, and businesses that call our spaces home. The event is open to the public and aims to bring together local residents, ReadySpaces members, and anyone interested in the bustling small business community of Kearny, NJ.

Event Highlights Include:

-Free food trucks for guests who RSVP using the Community Day link.

-Guided tours for an inside look at the ReadySpaces Kearny facility, showcasing a variety of flexible workspaces and warehouses that fuel creativity and innovation.

-A unique opportunity for ReadySpaces members to showcase their businesses, products, and services to the community.

-Attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes through our raffle giveaway.

-A chance to win exclusive ReadySpaces merchandise will be available for guests. *Limited to first come, first serve.

"We are excited to open our doors and welcome the community into our Kearny, NJ facility. Community Day is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the incredible diversity, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit that thrive at each facility. We can’t wait to share this day with our members and the local community." -Nick Gardiner, Director of Marketing at ReadySpaces.

Whether you’re a ReadySpaces member, a local entrepreneur, or simply curious about what we do, we invite you to join us for a day of connection, discovery, and celebration.

About ReadySpaces:

ReadySpaces provides flexible warehouse and workspace solutions to a diverse community of entrepreneurs, artists, and businesses. With almost 40 cowarehousing facilities across North America, ReadySpaces is committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth for businesses of all sizes.

For more information about Community Day and ReadySpaces, please visit https://readyspaces.com.

