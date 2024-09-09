His Holiness Pope Francis Begins Visit to Timor-Leste

Mon. 09 of September of 2024, 14:39h

His Holiness Pope Francis arrived today, September 9th 2024, at the President Nicolau Lobato International Airport in Dili at 2:10 pm, where he was welcomed by the President of the Republic, José Ramos-Horta, the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Cardinal Virgílio do Carmo da Silva, the Bishops of Timor-Leste, Dom Norberto do Amaral and Dom Basilio do Nascimento, and the representative of the Holy See in Timor-Leste, Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, as well as members of the Government and other national and religious authorities.

After his arrival, Pope Francis went to the Apostolic Nunciature in Motael, where he will be staying during his stay in the country, and was greeted by thousands of people along the way.

Today, at 6pm, the official welcome ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Nicolau Lobato Presidential Palace, where His Holiness will be received by the President of the Republic. Pope Francis will then meet with representatives of the government, civil society and the diplomatic corps, where he will deliver a speech.

Tomorrow, September 10th, Pope Francis will start the day with a visit to the Convent of the Alma Sisters at 8.45am, where he will share a moment with children with disabilities. Afterwards, at 9.30am, he will meet with bishops, priests, religious and seminarians at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Dili.

The highlight of the visit will be the celebration of the Solemn Holy Mass, presided over by His Holiness, which will take place in Taci Tolu at 16.30.

On the last day of the visit, September 11th, Pope Francis will meet young Timorese at the Dili Convention Centre at 9.30am, where he will address a message to young people. The visit will culminate with a farewell ceremony at the Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport at 10.45am, before the Holy Father departs for Singapore.

The Government renews its invitation to the population to actively participate in the events scheduled during His Holiness' visit. The celebration of the Solemn Mass in Taci Tolu will be a special moment of faith and unity for all Timorese.