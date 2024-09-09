Maryland Outdoor Equity Grants Awarded to Four Projects Focused on Recreational Access and Inclusion

September 9, 2024

In July, Defensores de la Cuenca used tents and gear purchased with a Maryland Outdoor Equity Grant for a group camping trip at Assateague State Park, dubbed Playafest. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources launched a new pilot program this year that awarded $27,000 to four different outdoor recreation activities and opportunities in Maryland’s underserved communities.

The following projects were funded as part of the pilot:

The funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act was distributed through the Maryland Outdoor Equity Grant pilot program. The pilot program is a partnership between the Department of Natural Resources and Together Outdoors, a private-sector coalition focused on ensuring equity in outdoor recreation. The Department of Natural Resources’ Office of Outdoor Recreation coordinated the overall effort.

“The Maryland Outdoor Equity Grant program will create lifelong opportunities, events and activities that make people feel safe and excited to get outside,” Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Sandi Olek said. “We want to create a shared community experience through outdoor recreation. These activities will lay the foundation for the next generation of stewards and environmental advocates who will lead the charge in protecting Maryland’s natural resources

The gear distributed to organizations will allow them to camp, fish, and boat for years to come. Connecting with the outdoors and stepping out into nature can help concentration, reduce depression, reduce risk of heart disease, and improve community wellness, according to multiple studies about the benefits of spending time outdoors. That positive bond turns into environmental stewardship.

Together Outdoors is part of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, a coalition of outdoor recreation associations representing more than 110,000 businesses. The organization provided $5,000 of in-kind support by providing administrative and technical support for the program.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the State of Maryland to support impactful local efforts that are making the Great Outdoors more welcoming for all,” said Ambreen Tariq, Together Outdoors coalition lead and senior program director at Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. “Through a strategic blend of public and private resources, we can now leverage our collective resources strategically to support grassroots organizations and help bridge the Adventure Gap for underrepresented communities.”

This year’s recipients are listed below.

Defensores de la Cuenca (Watershed Defenders) is a Latino-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects Spanish speakers to nature through shared experiences and opportunities to preserve and defend the Chesapeake Bay watershed for a healthier mind, body, and soul. Funding contributes to a gear bank that increases access to outdoor recreation activities by Latino communities who are underrepresented in that field. In July, Defensores de la Cuenca used the tents and gear for a group camping trip at Assateague State Park, dubbed Playafest.

Live Water Foundation inspires and empowers by facilitating watersports programs that improve health, wellness and the environment. Live Water Foundation currently supports three initiatives within the Veteran community, underprivileged and disabled youth, and promoting clean waterways . Funding will be used to support therapeutic water based activities for military veterans. The goal of the programs will be to inspire participants to be champions in enhancing the waterways in which they paddle, and inspire a lifestyle of health and wellness through watersports activities

Mentoring Our Rising Entrepreneurs is a homeschool cooperative and nonprofit organization based in Baltimore, serving children ages 7-17. The organization supplements the parent’s primary teaching by offering a safe, secure place where students can receive academic support, entrepreneurial mentoring and learn about project-based services. Funding will cover the cost of camping materials, which will provide 50–75 youths from Baltimore the ability to set out on excursions, enjoy nature and explore new things.

Young Successful Leaders develops youth ages 10-25 into leaders and entrepreneurs, focusing on financial literacy and workforce development. The organization seeks to make a difference in communities where leadership is lacking. Funding will be used to promote local agriculture and community recreation. Enhancements include community clean up activities, a rock wall for teens and a community garden. The Edmonson Village garden will provide a space for outdoor activities, such as yoga.