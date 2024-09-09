WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group commences today

MACAU, September 9 - WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, kicked off today (9 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

Women’s top seed Sun Yingsha from China started her campaign in style with a straight-game win over Jeon Jihee from the Korea Republic (14-12, 12-10, 11-1). Zhu Yuling of Macao, China scored a memorable victory on her comeback to professional competition, beating Poland’s Natalia Bajor 3-0 (13-11, 13-11, 12-10). Truls Moregard, the Paris Olympic men’s singles silver medallist, came back from losing the first game to beat Japan’s Shunsuke Togami (5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9).

Also scoring wins today were China’s Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan, and Wang Manyu, Korea Republic’s Cho Daeseong, Joo Cheonhui and Kim Nayeong, Chinese Taipei’s Kao Cheng-Jui and Cheng I-Ching, Germany’s Patrick Franziska, England’s Liam Pitchford and Thailand’s Orawan Paranang.

The results of 9 September are as follows:

Event Players Result Men’s singles Nicholas LUM (Australia) vs Liam PITCHFORD (England) 0-3 Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) vs Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) 3-1 Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) vs CHO Daeseong (Korea Republic) 1-3 AN Jaehyun (Korea Republic) vs KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) 2-3 Edward LY (Canada) vs LIANG Jingkun (China) 0-3 Omar ASSAR (Egypt) vs LIN Gaoyuan (China) 0-3 Maharu YOSHIMURA (Japan) vs Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) 0-3 Women’s singles CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs CHIEN Tung-Chuan (Chinese Taipei) 3-1 SUH Hyo Won (Korea Republic) vs JOO Cheonhui (Korea Republic) 0-3 Orawan PARANANG (Thailand) vs DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) 3-2 Jieni SHAO (Portugal) vs KIM Nayeong (Korea Republic) 1-3 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) vs WANG Manyu (China) 1-3 Natalia BAJOR (Poland) vs ZHU Yuling (Macao, China) 0-3 SUN Yingsha (China) vs JEON Jihee (Korea Republic) 3-0

The round-of-32 matches continue tomorrow and are divided into two sessions, with the first starting at 11 a.m. and the second starting at 6:30 p.m. In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin (China) will be up against Wong Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China). In the women’s singles, Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi (both China) will play Miu Hirano (Japan) and Mo Zhang (Canada), respectively.

Members of the public and tourists can buy the tickets via the Damai application and mini programme. The ‘MacauTicket.com’ website and mobile application and Kong Seng outlets in Macao only offer presale tickets, and immediate entry tickets are available at the ticket office on the ground floor of the East Asian Games Dome, which will open two hours before the first match on each day. The tickets are priced between MOP 300 and 1,200, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi, and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per session, and the tickets are subject to availability on a first-come-first served basis.

Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the session commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket office of the venue, which opens two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the identity document registered for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, they should present their own identity document, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s identity document, and an authorization from the ticket holder.

Holders of a Macao Resident Identity Card can enjoy a 20% discount and holders of a full-time Macao Student Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card and Macao residents aged 65 or above can enjoy a 30% discount when purchasing standard tickets for matches held between 10 and 13 September at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at the competition venue during the event period. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to ticket availability.

Spectators can travel to the Macao East Asian Games Dome by public bus route no.50 and MT4, or by the Light Rapid Transit (LRT). The public transport services will operate at a higher frequency during the event period as necessary so as to address passenger demand.

Spectators who are driving to the venue may park at the available parking spaces at the Macao East Asian Games Dome during the competition period. During the matches from 13 to 15 September, roads near the Macao East Asian Games Dome will be used as a temporary public parking area for spectators driving to the venue. The parking spaces are subject to availability on a first-come-first-serve basis. Drivers are advised to take note of the signage and the instructions of the on-site personnel.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.