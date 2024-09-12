Running Lavash Art competition for children inspired by 'The Legacy of The Running Lavash'

The Legacy of the Running Lavash: Book Cover

Children are invited to participate in an online art competition inspired by the book.

The Legacy of the Running Lavash is a delightful and unique contribution to the realm of cultural folklore.” — The Children's Book Review

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Book Review announces a new short story by Loucia Isaac Seropian that blends Armenian folklore, cultural heritage, and a dash of magical realism: 'The Legacy of the Running Lavash.'

To celebrate the book's launch and commemorate Armenia’s Independence Day on September 21, Seropian invites children to participate in an exclusive online art competition inspired by the running Lavash character. Children can read the book for FREE and post their original sketch or sculpture to the book’s Facebook event for a chance to win a signed copy from the author.

Set in the author’s hometown of Dvin, Artashat, in Armenia’s Ararat Marz region, this unique 18-page illustrated short story follows the journey of a sentient lavash bread as it embarks on a quest for meaning in the highlands of Armenia. Making lavash is a key Armenian cultural tradition, and the tale reminds readers of the importance of preserving these traditions and the magic that can be found in everyday rituals. The book is ideal for children ages eight through 12.

The author’s narrative is steeped in Armenian culture—it weaves elements of the country’s unique geography, customs, and folklore to give readers a glimpse into Armenia’s rich cultural tapestry.

“This book is a celebration of Armenian heritage and a bridge for children worldwide to experience the richness of our culture,” said Seropian. “It’s my way of connecting my children and others in the Armenian diaspora with their roots while fostering global understanding and appreciation of diversity.” Like Seropian’s other titles, this book supports reading development while exploring themes like belonging and identity through food and culture.

Illustrations bring the story to life with inviting artwork of the Armenian landscape and village life, including the bakery and lavash-making process. The words and art combined are entertaining and offer a wealth of knowledge for readers unfamiliar with Armenian heritage.

The Children’s Book Review calls The Legacy of the Running Lavash a “delightful and unique contribution to the realm of cultural folklore. The story’s charm, cultural richness, and imaginative premise make it a worthy read for a broad audience, from those interested in folk tales and cultural exploration to those simply seeking a heartwarming story about tradition and self-discovery.”

For all inquiries, please reach out directly to Loucia Isaac Seropian.

