Jack Brewer Foundation Partners with Liberty University to Launch Fellowship Program on Biblical Justice

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF) is proud to announce a new partnership with Liberty University 's Helms School of Government to establish the JBF Fellowship Program on Biblical Justice. This collaboration builds on our founder’s history of successful college partnerships, including our previous initiatives with the University of Miami and Fordham University.The Helms School of Government, with its strong focus on criminal justice, is an ideal partner for this initiative. The JBF Fellowship Program will conduct research and development on rehabilitation, programming and outcomes that affect incarcerated fathers and development in Biblical Justice. Through this fellowship, participants will focus on the positive effects of faith-based programs within prison systems, leveraging policy-driven research to drive substantial improvements in civic engagement and address critical issues such as fatherlessness. This fellowship is guided by Psalm 68:5-6, which refers to God as a father to orphans, a defender of widows, and one who leads prisoners out of captivity.Key objectives of the JBF Fellowship Program include:- Conducting research on the impact of faith-based programs in correctional facilities- Producing policy-oriented research and data to both inform and enhance programs and awareness- Driving policy development to encourage states to embrace faith-based programs that are proven to combat fatherlessness, improve civic engagement and combat the fatherlessness epidemic- Fellows will participate in externships and field research missionsThe Jack Brewer Foundation's Faith and Fatherhood in Prison program currently has thousands of participants across various prisons nationwide. Our collaboration with Liberty University's Helms School of Government advances our shared mission to create Biblical change in communities across the nation. By equipping young fellows with the tools and access necessary to drive policy and program innovations throughout the nation, we aim to make a positive difference in the lives of those families affected by the criminal justice system.As part of this initiative, the Vice Provost for Engagement and Public Relations, Dave Brat, joined the Founder and Chairman of The Jack Brewer Foundation, Jack Brewer, and the Helms School of Government Dean, John Bohm, in a ceremonial ribbon cutting, symbolizing the formal launch of the Fellowship Program.About the Jack Brewer Foundation:The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF) is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and communities through a range of initiatives focused on education, health, and humanitarian efforts. With a commitment to faith-based solutions and impactful research, JBF strives to create meaningful change and support those in need.

