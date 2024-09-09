BrandSafway Acquires Covan’s Insulation Company

Partnership Provides Enhanced Services to Industrial Insulation Customers, Strengthens Geographic Footprint and Reinforces Market Leadership Position

ATLANTA, Georgia, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, has announced the acquisition of Covan’s Insulation Company, an industrial insulation contractor based in South Carolina. Covan’s Insulation Company has been a family-owned operation for nearly 40 years, serving the needs of clients primarily in the Carolinas and eastern Georgia.



“BrandSafway continues to focus on driving growth and maintaining our position as a market leader,” said President and Chief Growth Officer Jess Kindler. “The Covan’s Insulation Company team has developed deep expertise and strong client relationships, and as we combine this team with our existing business, we will be able to provide even more services and greater value to our customers in the Carolinas and Eastern Georgia.”



“We are excited to join the BrandSafway team,” said Covan’s Insulation Company CEO James M. Covan III. “We share the same values, customer-centered approach and passion for the industrial insulation business. This partnership creates incredible opportunities for our employees and enhances the services we provide our customers.”



About Covan’s Insulation Company

Founded in 1985, Covan’s Insulation Company is a second-generation family-owned insulation business serving the industrial sector. It specializes in the insulation of process piping, tanks, chillers, HVAC mechanical systems and plumbing systems as well as removable insulation pads. For more information, please visit the company website.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 27 countries and nearly 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions.



BrandSafway has provided a century of service, developing a world-class workforce and a reputation for innovation. The company supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.



Attachment

Lauren Falcone BrandSafway kpella@brandsafway.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.