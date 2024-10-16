1 Hour Photo App Now Offers Ship-To-Home Convenience

1 Hour Photo, the photo-printing, canvas, and gifting app offering local pick-up, now offers convenient ship to home service for its array of photo products

Affordable photo gifts and prints are as close as your local mailbox with 1 Hour Photo’s ship-to-home feature. ” — Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, 1 Hour Photo

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Hour Photo , the photo-printing, canvas and gifting app offering local pick-up, now offers convenient ship-to-home service for its array of photo products, all through the 1 Hour Photo app for iOS and Android.1 Hour Photo is the most convenient photo-printing app in North America, offering pick up at more than 20,000 locations among all four of the largest U.S retailers with photo services - CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, and Duane Reade stores - for the ultimate in shopping convenience. The app’s modern feature set allows users to quickly choose a camera-roll photo and, with a few taps, send their order for pick up.Now the app takes convenience to a new level with ship-to-home options.“The 1 Hour Photo App set the standard for mobile shopping convenience with in-store pick up within one hour at thousands of partners,” says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, 1 Hour Photo. “Now, affordable photo gifts and prints are as close as your local mailbox with 1 Hour Photo’s ship-to-home feature. It’s the best of both worlds.”The 1 Hour Photo app can be downloaded from the Apple App store and the Google Play Store.

