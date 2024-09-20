Utah Behavior Services Addresses Rising Autism Rates with Expert Care

Utah Behavior Services ramps up its expert care and staffing to meet the surge in autism diagnoses across the state.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New statistics on the prevalence of Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), as published by Neurology Advisor¹, underscore the growing need for specialized autism services, particularly for children. Utah Behavior Services (UTBS), a leading therapy centre dedicated to treating children with autism, addresses this urgent demand.

Recent statistics from the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM)² highlight that approximately 1 in 36 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Additionally, it was found that about 37% of children with ASD also have psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), mood disorders, and more. These findings emphasize the growing need for specialized educational programs tailored to address the challenges associated with ASD.

“Understanding these statistics is crucial for communities and healthcare providers,” said Eric Larson, MBA Branding Director at Utah Behavior Services. “They guide us in scaling our services and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential through proven ABA therapy methods.”

With the increasing awareness and diagnosis rates, the role of specialized autism services becomes ever more critical. In response to the rising need, Utah Behavior Services has increased its capacity and scope of services. This includes programs focusing on early intervention, tailored behavioural plans, and continuous education for staff to ensure that they remain on the cutting edge of treatment methodologies. This proactive approach is designed to address the evolving needs of the autism community in Utah.

Moreover, the surge in diagnoses propelled Utah Behavior Services to enhance its capacity by expanding its team of dedicated professionals. This expansion is vital to their mission of proudly serving individuals and families with high-quality, evidenced-based behavioural health care services.

For more information about autism and their services, visit their website: https://utahbehaviorservices.com

For more information about career opportunities inside UTBS, please visit: https://utahbehaviorservices.com/careers/



Established in 2010, Utah Behavior Services is a leader in providing integrated healthcare services across the state. Advocating for the creation of successful children and the development of strong families, they have proudly served the community for over a decade.

With more than 400 employees and 9 locations, their services span autism care, mental health, and primary care. They are Utah’s only integrated multidisciplinary team of professionals housed under one roof, creating an ideal environment for families in need of comprehensive, inclusive, and cohesive services.



¹https://www.neurologyadvisor.com/features/autism-statistics-prevalence/

²https://www.cdc.gov/autism/data-research/index.html

