Announcing New Comedy Show 'Living With Laughter: A Comedian's Guide Through Dementia Caregiving'

Upcoming comedy show, "Living With Laughter" is about finding joy in the everyday challenges of life, especially for those caring for loved ones with dementia.

This groundbreaking program is designed to provide caregivers with much-needed humor, relief, and practical advice for navigating the complex emotional terrain of dementia caregiving."” — Todd Justice

Todd Justice, the award-winning comedian famously known as the "Caretaker Comedian," is bringing his unique brand of clean, family-friendly humor to the stage with his upcoming show, "Living With Laughter: A Comedian's Guide Through Dementia Caregiving." This show isn't just about laughter—it's about finding joy in the everyday challenges of life, especially for those caring for loved ones with dementia.Todd has earned top honors in some of the country's most competitive comedy contests, including:

1st Place – Dallas Comedy Showdown (Dallas, TX)

1st Place – Clean Comedy Challenge (Pasadena, CA)

1st Place – Laughs By The Lake Competition (Irving, TX)

In "Living With Laughter," Todd shares his personal journey of caregiving with humor and heart. This groundbreaking program is designed to provide caregivers with much-needed humor, relief, and practical advice for navigating the complex emotional terrain of dementia caregiving. Todd’s blend of comedy and advocacy offers a refreshing perspective, showing how laughter can be a powerful tool for coping with life's toughest challenges.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience a night of laughter that also touches the heart. As a caregiver, someone who enjoys clean comedy, or just looking for a great night out, consider this show!

Also Featuring: Local favorite Kelli V as the host, adding her own brand of Stress Busting humor to the night.

Event Details:

Date: September 12, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)

Venue: The Comedy Arena, 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney, TX

About Todd Justice: Todd Justice is an acclaimed comedian with a deep understanding of the caregiving world. His unique blend of humor and empathy has made him a favorite among audiences nationwide. Todd’s mission is to bring laughter and light to those who need it most, especially in the challenging role of a caregiver.

About Kelli Vrla, CSP Road Warrior for Workplace Engagement expert is on a quest to help hardworking professionals stay energized and resilient while handling CHANGE, wowing clients, & keeping an eye on the bottom line. Kelli shares over 32 years of lessons and experience dealing with difficult & demanding people: 16 of those years as a broadcast executive and over 16 years as CEO of her STAFF ENGAGEMENT firm.

As kickoff morning show host on the nation’s first all women talk radio station, Kelli energized listeners and interviewed the top thought leaders in success and entertainment. In addition to serving on the boards of the National Speakers Association –North Texas and both the Dallas & Boulder Classical Guitar Societies, she has worked with clients ranging from ABC, Lockheed Martin, H & R Block, WalMart, The Department of Defense, IBM and Southwest Airlines.

Like the movie Big Fat Greek Wedding, Kelli conveys the wisdom of her Greek relatives to Have More Fun and Get More Done!

Kelli travels over 100 days each year to help organizations ENGAGE their PEOPLE. At times she can be found giving impromptu speeches to unsuspecting passengers on delayed flights. The CSP is the coveted Certified Speaking Professional designation earned by a small percentage of the National & International Speakers Association. But the letters she is MOST PROUD of are GPE, which stand for GREEK PASTRY ENTHUSIAST.

