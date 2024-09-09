Changing the Narrative on Suicide; World Suicide Prevention Day 2024

Changing the Narrative on Suicide

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suicide is a major public health challenge, with more than 700 000 deaths each year globally. Each suicide has far-reaching social, emotional, and economic consequences, and deeply affects individuals and communities worldwide.This World Suicide Prevention Day, on 10th September, the International Association for Suicide Prevention calls for systemic change in how we perceive this complex issue. The theme Changing The Narrative on Suicide, aims to inspire individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to engage in open and honest discussions about suicide and suicidal behaviour. By initiating these vital conversations, we can break down barriers, raise awareness, and create better cultures of understanding and support.This means advocating for multisectoral policies that prioritize mental health, increase access to care, and provide support for those in need. It means investing in research to better understand the complexities of suicide and develop evidence-based interventions.Changing the narrative also means fostering empathy and compassion for those who are struggling. It means understanding that suicidal thoughts and feelings are a sign of immense pain and distress but talking about suicidal thoughts does not increase their presence or occurrence. It means listening without judgment, offering support, and guiding individuals towards help.We acknowledge that an increased focus on the issue of suicide can be overwhelming for those with a lived or living experience of suicide. It’s crucial to recognize that World Suicide Prevention Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness, fostering change and providing a supportive sense of community and understanding for those with lived or living experience.IASP President Professor Rory O’Connor states “For too long, suicide as a topic has been shrouded in silence, stigma, and misunderstanding. This has not only hindered open conversations but has also prevented many from seeking the help they so desperately need. By starting the conversation, we can change the narrative on suicide from one of despair to one of hope.”To learn more about World Suicide Prevention Day and how to get involved, please visit the WSPD Homepage NOTES:IASPThe International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) was founded in Austria in 1960 and today is the largest global organisation dedicated to suicide prevention. Working in official relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO), IASP embraces national organisations, institutes and individual members in over 80 countries worldwide.“IASP is a leader in suicide prevention worldwide, especially with regards to knowledge sharing, the diversity of its stakeholders, and its transparency. IASP excels in fostering collaboration and cross-cultural knowledge sharing through its diverse global network. Inclusive of individuals with lived experience, the association facilitates globally informed and cohesive response efforts”.Suicide prevention aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. Reducing the global suicide rate is a specific indicator for Goal 3, reflecting the urgency and importance of addressing the issue of suicide on a global scale. Through our collaborative efforts and partnerships, IASP plays a crucial role in advancing this agenda and working towards reducing suicide rates worldwide.World Suicide Prevention Day:World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on the 10th of September to draw attention to this important public health issue globally and to disseminate the message that suicides are preventable. Established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the day aims to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raise awareness amongst organisations, government, and the public, giving the singular message that suicides are preventable.

