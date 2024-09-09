Lisa’s Clarinet Shop Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses

Honoree CO-100 List

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa's Clarinet Shop, a cornerstone of the wind musical instrument community nationally, has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its digital platform CO— as one of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses. Chosen from over 14,000 entries, Lisa’s Clarinet Shop stands out for its agility, grit, problem-solving and innovation.This honor reflects their iron clad commitment to invigorate the rich musical traditions of wind playing through their comprehensive services which include instrument sales, expert repairs, and commitment to the creation of jobs, through their repair and ambassador training programs.“Being named to the CO—100 list is not just an honor; it's a reflection of our passion for music and the community we serve. This recognition fuels our drive to continue innovating and sharing our love for music with every professional client and student we serve, and train” said Lisa Canning, owner of Lisa’s Clarinet Shop.Recipients of the CO—100 honor benefit from a one-year membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, national brand exposure, and opportunities to engage with top experts and peers at the forefront of American business.The celebration peaks on October 8, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. During this premier event, honorees will enjoy a VIP experience and engage in the CO—100 Small Business Forum, connecting with influential leaders in the business world. The evening will culminate in an awards dinner where top achievements will be spotlighted, with Lisa’s Clarinet Shop in the running for additional accolades and prizes.“At Lisa’s Clarinet Shop, this recognition reaffirms our mission to enrich lives through wind music, because wind playing changes lives profoundly. Everyone who has experienced playing a wind instrument has been deeply touched and has a story to share.” added Canning.For more information on Lisa's Clarinet Shop and the CO—100 list, visit https://lisasclarinetshop.com/about/lisa/

