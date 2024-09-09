Government proposes Marta Kos for appointment as Member of the EU Commission

SLOVENIA, September 9 - Marta Kos is an experienced candidate, having previously served as Slovenia's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany and the Swiss Confederation. With extensive experience in senior management, project management within the EU and as an expert in communication, she meets all the criteria set out in Article 17 of the Treaty on European Union.

The procedure for appointing candidates to the European Commission is governed by Article 17 of the Treaty on European Union. In Slovenia, the nomination procedure is governed by Article 11b of the Cooperation between the National Assembly and the Government in EU Affairs Act. According to this Act, the candidate is then presented to the working body of the National Assembly responsible for European affairs.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister