Registration Open for Global Dairy Summit at World Dairy Expo

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 9, 2024

Contact: Kelly Mella, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294, kelly.mella@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF​



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will hold a Global Dairy Summit on Friday, October 4, 2024, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at World Dairy Expo in Madison, WI, featuring national leaders in the dairy industry.

The purpose of the Global Dairy Summit is to provide insight into the dairy economy, consider the industry outlook, and highlight potential marketing opportunities. DATCP invites farmers, processors, businesses, and global industry stakeholders to attend.

“I am honored to host the Global Dairy Summit in Wisconsin and engage in important conversations about the future of the dairy industry," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “The presenters have extensive knowledge and impressive global experience, and I look forward to them sharing their insights with the international audience."

Presenters include the following:

● Krysta Harden, President and Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Dairy Export Council

● Mike McCully, President and Owner, McCully Consulting

● Heather Anfang, President, Dairy Foods, and Executive Vice President , Land O' Lakes, Inc.

● Dave Lenzmeier, Chief Executive Officer, Milk Specialties Global

Romanski will provide welcoming remarks at the Global Dairy Summit. Corey Geiger, Dairy Lead Economist at CoBank, will moderate a panel discussion, and summit attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for the panelists.

The Global Dairy Summit will be held in The Tanbark on the Expo grounds at Alliant Energy Center. It is free to attend with paid admission to World Dairy Expo, but pre-registration is encouraged. For more information and to register, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/GlobalDairySummit.aspx.

​###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, X, and Instagram.



​