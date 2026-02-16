Applications Available for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 16, 2026

​MADISON, Wis. – Applications are now available for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Current high school juniors are encouraged to apply through March 31, 2026.

“I am pleased that DATCP is recruiting for its seventh Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, and I encourage students who are interested in agriculture to apply," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “This council is a unique opportunity to expand their knowledge and grow their connections in Wisconsin agriculture."

The goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight into agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities for participants.

"My time as a member of the DATCP Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council has helped me to understand the importance of teamwork and the need for youth to discuss problems and solutions for the industry to ensure the future of Wisconsin agriculture," said Oscar Stowell, a council member from Fox Lake. “Agriculture is the cornerstone of American society, and this experience has allowed me to learn more about leadership in agriculture."

Members serve a one-year term on the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The council meets virtually each month of the school year to listen to presentations, engage in discussions, and connect with professionals across the agriculture industry.

“During my time as a member of this council, I have not only become more informed about agricultural careers and their impact, but I have also grown in my ability to speak in formal settings and develop thoughtful, in-depth questions," added Lucy Ehlen, a council member from Elkhorn. “I would strongly recommend that anyone with a passion for agriculture and a desire to advocate for the industry not pass up this phenomenal opportunity."

Students who will be seniors during the 2026 – 2027 school year are encouraged to apply. Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members will receive a certificate at the conclusion of their term.

“Connections, inspiration, and Wisconsin pride; the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is a unique opportunity to strengthen personal agricultural literacy, develop a state-wide, comprehensive understanding of DATCP, and build lasting connections with industry leaders to serve future goals," explained Owen Moore, a council member of Two Rivers.

DATCP works to have 15 members with at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats will be filled with at-large members. A map and listing of which counties are located in each of the nine districts is available at https://AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

“If you're passionate about agriculture and eager to learn and lead, the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is a great place for you," concluded Nolan Powers, a council member from Mauston.

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council electronic application asks students to share information about their current involvement in agriculture, future education or career plans, a brief essay, and a one-minute video. To access the application and additional information, visit https://AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

