Two Public Meetings Regarding the Transfer of Bristol’s Mooney Clark Boat Landing to be Held on September 10 and September 24

Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748

September 9, 2024

Concord, NH – Two separate meetings will be held regarding the transfer of responsibilities associated with the management, maintenance, and operation of the Mooney Clark Boat Landing in Bristol, NH, (Tax map/lot: 220/018) from the Town of Bristol to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program (NHFG). This transfer would result in establishing of a new Class III-a highway layout over the property and ensure continued public access to the Pemigewasset River for recreation. These meetings are open to the public and are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m. – A Special Committee appointed by Governor and Council will conduct a preliminary planning session in preparation for a public hearing to be held on September 24, 2024, regarding the transfer. The meeting will be held at the Bristol Town Office Building, 5 School Street, Bristol, NH. The public is invited to observe, however no comments will be accepted at this hearing.

Tuesday, September 24 at 6:00 p.m. – The Special Committee will conduct its official public hearing regarding the transfer of the Mooney Clark Boat Landing from the Town of Bristol to NHFG. The meeting will be held at the Bristol Town Office Building, 5 School Street, Bristol, NH. The public is invited to attend the hearing and will have the opportunity provide their comments and input relative to the transfer.

Written comment and other exhibits may also be submitted to the Chairman of the Special Committee, c/o Garret Graaskamp, Statewide Public Boat Access Program Coordinator, NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301, and must be received by Monday, September 23, 2024. Public comment can also be sent to Garret.W.Graaskamp@wildlife.nh.gov up until midnight, Monday, September 23, 2024.