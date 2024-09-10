Mary José SS25 Runway Show Takes a Stand for Girls Education at New York Fashion Week

Mary José Runway Show Mary José SS25 Show Last Friday Mary José show at Sony Hall

Fashion week - One to watch this Season

TIMES SQUARE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last Friday, Luxury French designer Mary José unveil their Spring/ Summer 2025 collection at New York Fashion week powered by Runway 7. The show was not just an ordinary display of fashion and glamour. The show featured a diverse cast of models, showcased the brand's latest collection while also highlighting the importance of equal education for women and girls. The brand made a powerful statement yesterday by using their runway show as a platform to bring awareness to global dysfunction and advocate for equal education for girls.The models walked the runway in bold and empowering pieces.Mary José's art director, Geovanie Dianda, stated, "We believe that fashion has the power to make a statement and bring about change. Our runway shows are not just about showcasing our designs, but also about using our platform to shed light on important issues and spark conversations."The brand's commitment to using fashion as a means of activism was evident. The Mary José’ runway show received a standing ovation from the audience, from the fashion industry and beyond. The brand hopes that their message will continue to spread and inspire others to take action towards achieving equal education for all women and girls.The show was a powerful reminder that fashion can be more than just a means of self-expression. It can also be a platform for change and a voice for those who are often silenced. The brand's bold and impactful statement has set the tone for a more inclusive and socially conscious fashion industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.