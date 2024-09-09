Ministers’ statement on new partnership to better protect bears, communities

CANADA, September 9 - George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, have released the following statement about a new partnership between the Province and the Grizzly Bear Foundation aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflicts and enhancing the well-being of grizzly and black bears in the province:

“Bears and their cubs, like all wildlife, are vital to ecosystems and are culturally signiﬁcant to First Nations. Their health and well-being are important to people throughout British Columbia. While several factors can impact the number of bear conflicts, such as population growth, climate change and natural food availability, we know attractants continue to drive a significant number of conflicts with bears across the province.

“We all want to make sure that bears can live a healthy and safe life in their natural environment, while avoiding conflict that can put both their and people’s health at risk.

“Today, we are announcing a new partnership with the Grizzly Bear Foundation to help us reduce the number of bear deaths from conflicts with people, and to help people learn more about the role we all can play in keeping wildlife both safe and wild.

“This initiative proudly acknowledges the leadership that First Nations contribute to shaping this process, which aligns with the Province’s commitment to the principles of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). Throughout this work, direct engagement with First Nations will incorporate Indigenous perspectives, values and traditional ecological knowledge to inform the process and actions.

“We know trust and transparency is of utmost importance, and we are always looking to find new ways to ensure conservation officers have the trust of the communities they serve. Deepening First Nations, expert, stakeholder and public support is fundamental to success.

“Through this partnership, we are creating a joint government and independent expert panel that will explore and identify opportunities for enhanced conservation oﬃcer training, potential improvements to our current policies and procedures, and will look at how we can better share information with First Nations, municipalities, stakeholders and other partner organizations.

“This will also include forming an independent third-party review committee, which will work together with the Conservation Officer Service and the Province’s wildlife branch to develop recommendations for new or improved policies and procedures to reduce and resolve conflicts between people and wildlife.

“We expect to receive recommendations for a new approach by spring 2025 as part of our continued commitment to the well-being of wildlife, communities and people in B.C.

“In addition to the third-party oversight of human-wildlife conflict policy and practice that is part of this work, we have already begun referring major officer conduct complaints to a third-party investigator for review and recommendations about next steps. We are grateful for the partnership with the Grizzly Bear Foundation, as well as all the partners who will help guide this work. We expect what we learn together will help inform stewardship and conservation activity of bears in our province.”

Nicholas Scapillati, executive director, Grizzly Bear Foundation, said:

“It is encouraging to see the Government of B.C.’s dedication to improving its handling of encounters between people and bears.

“We embrace the leadership First Nations play in this process and look forward to advancing the well-being and stewardship of wildlife through this unique partnership with the Province.

“Scientific understanding of bear behaviour, Indigenous knowledge, innovative techniques and independent review will be at the core of this work.”