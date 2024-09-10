Maestro All-In-One PMS and Data Plus Collaborate Integrate for the Famed Francisco Grande Hotel & Golf Resort

The sports training destinations is now benefitting from improved access to financial management technology and enhanced integrations across all departments

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maestro PMS , the hotel industry’s leading Web Browser-based cloud and on-premises all-in-one property-management system, has teamed with industry-leading financial management platform Data Plus to elevate the technology offerings at the famed Francisco Grande Hotel & Golf Resort . The seamless end-to-end integration is giving the property valuable insights into their financial performance, including occupancy rates, revenue streams, and more, and management is making better informed and more timely decisions to optimize operations and maximize profitability.Prior to working with Maestro PMS and Data Plus, the hotel and golf resort relied on off-the-shelf accounting software to manage its financial processes. Lacking was a way to streamline its procurement and accounts payables processes, as well as connect its on-site accounting and operations teams with relevant, real-time information that was vital to stakeholders. That deficiency made investing in new technologies and facilitating peripheral system integrations non-viable.“After partnering with Maestro PMS and Data Plus, our hotel’s operations and financial scalability have never been stronger,” said Rhiannon Hicks, Director of Accounting at the Francisco Grande Hotel & Golf Resort. “Thanks to these and other integrations, our operations team has become nimbler, our projections are more accurate, and our hotel is more prepared. We look forward to continuing our relationships with both companies going forward.”Accessing Essential DataAt present, the Francisco Grand Hotel & Golf Resort is leveraging Maestro PMS’s Front Desk, Gift Card, Mobile Check in/Checkout, Mobile Housekeeping, ResWave Booking Engine, Sales and Catering, SMS Messaging, Work Order, and Yield Management modules, along with the Accounts Payable, General Ledger, and Bank Reconciliation modules from Data Plus. As a result, relevant associates have the immediate access they need to essential data. For instance, daily revenue is automated directly from Maestro PMS and automatically transmitted to the Data Plus General Ledger, creating further unity between departments.“Our partnership with the Francisco Grande Golf Resort has been nothing but exemplary, and we are confident that our integration with Maestro PMS will help position the property for continued success throughout 2024 and beyond,” said Bruce Bensetler, CEO of Data Plus. “When hoteliers have access to today’s cutting-edge financial reporting and management tools, they can better prepare for the future, generate more accurate forecasts and reduce errors across the board. We value our partnership with Maestro and are excited to contribute to the Francisco Grande’s financial and operational success.”Centralized Data & Open APIsMaestro PMS connects hotel outlets and their digital solutions through open APIs, and it shares data with other systems (point of sale, reputation management and revenue management systems, golf, spa, activities, condo and vacation rental etc.) on a single centralized database. This centralized data storage is a game changer for independent hotels as it improves operations by making additional capabilities more readily accessible. With Maestro, hotels embrace partnerships through third-party integrations to understand and predict guest needs, track their preferences over time, and be proactive with relevant offerings and services. Maestro’s data storage command center speeds operations by building connections between departments. The result is heightened efficiency and revenue potential.“We are thrilled to partner with the Francisco Grande Golf Resort and work alongside Data Plus to improve the resort’s access to today’s most essential operations technology,” said Warren Dehan, president of Maestro. “Maestro is dedicated to helping hoteliers improve their daily operations by leveraging best-in-class integrations, mobile operations tools, and more. Our goal is to ensure hotels have the opportunity to build a resilient, efficient tech stack that suits each property’s unique needs.”# # #About MaestroMaestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American basedsupport and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.About Data PlusWith over 20 years in the hospitality industry, Data Plus offers a scalable accounting platform unmatched in the marketplace. Our suite of products aids businesses in understanding operations, improving efficiency, and supporting growth strategies. With connectivity to over 200 systems, Data Plus ensures comprehensive data integration and reporting.Coming off a recent $8.5 million renovation, the Francisco Grande Golf Resort is now one of the premier getaways in the Casa Grande region. that is vastly improving communications between the finance, operations and management teams

