Announcing Wholeview Go: Low-Threshold Care for Opioid and Alcohol Use Disorders

Wholeview Go Medical Providers Treat Patients Virtually Via Telehealth

Wholeview, a leader in addiction and trauma treatment, proudly announces the launch of Wholeview Go, a groundbreaking low-threshold treatment program.

We're thrilled to add Wholeview Go to our care continuum, enhancing our reach to those in early stages of change. Join us at your comfort level, and transition to comprehensive care when ready.” — Wholeview's founder and CEO, Dr. Sarah Church

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholeview, a New York State leader in outpatient addiction and trauma treatment, is proud to announce the launch of Wholeview Go, a groundbreaking low-threshold treatment track within its Wholeview Direct program. This innovative initiative aims to provide accessible and effective addiction treatment and medication to individuals who have been hesitant to seek traditional care.

Since its inception in August 2022, Wholeview Direct has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality outpatient addiction care through evidence-based treatment models. Despite these efforts, a subset of patients remains reluctant to engage in comprehensive care due to distrust of the medical establishment, overwhelming personal responsibilities, or skepticism about treatment efficacy. Wholeview Go is designed to address these barriers by offering a low-threshold approach to treatment, emphasizing medication management as a gateway to comprehensive care, these include buprenorphine for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), and naltrexone, disulfiram, and acamprosate for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Wholeview's founder and CEO, Dr. Sarah Church shared, "We're thrilled to introduce Wholeview Go to our care continuum, enhancing our reach to those in early stages of change. Join us at your comfort level, and transition to comprehensive care when ready."

Key Features of Wholeview Go:

- Immediate Access: Patients can begin buprenorphine treatment or AUD treatment without lengthy assessments or rigid protocols, ensuring swift initiation of care.

- Harm Reduction: The program adopts a harm reduction approach, eliminating mandatory abstinence and providing flexible dosing schedules.

- Telehealth Services: To increase accessibility, Wholeview Go operates virtually, allowing patients to receive care from the comfort of their homes.

- Unwavering Support: The program fosters a supportive, non-judgmental environment, particularly beneficial for people who have faced stigma in traditional healthcare settings.

Program Benefits:

Research supports the effectiveness of low-threshold buprenorphine treatment in improving patient retention, reducing overdose rates, and enhancing overall health outcomes for OUD. By removing barriers to care, Wholeview Go aims to engage patients who are ambivalent about making significant lifestyle changes but are open to medication as a first step. This approach aligns with Wholeview’s commitment to long-term clinical relationships, whole-person care, and unwavering support.

Staffing and Support:

Wholeview Go will be staffed by intake coordinators, an MD, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and clinical case managers. The clinical case managers will provide patient-centered care management and motivational interviewing to encourage engagement in more comprehensive treatment when appropriate.

Addressing the Opioid Crisis:

This initiative supports the goal of increasing access to person-centered, comprehensive substance use disorder treatment and Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) services. By offering a low-threshold buprenorphine track, Wholeview Go enhances Wholeview’s capacity to address the opioid crisis and improve health outcomes for individuals with alcohol and opioid use disorders.

About Wholeview:

Wholeview is an innovative outpatient addiction and trauma treatment center with headquarters in midtown Manhattan. Utilizing state-of-the-art, science-based techniques and technology, Wholeview provides the highest quality therapeutic experience. Wholeview Direct, the virtual arm of Wholeview, offers comprehensive addiction treatment to patients throughout New York State.

For more information about Wholeview Go and other Wholeview services, please visit our website at www.wholeview.co or contact our communications team at info@wholeview.co.

