International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

The Montreal Protocol is rightly hailed as a multilateralism success story. It united the world to phase out ozone-depleting substances putting the ozone layer on the path to recovery and protecting all life on Earth. On this World Ozone Day, we also celebrate its climate action.

Phasing out ozone-depleting substances has proven to be a powerful tool for climate action that has helped slow global warming, for example, postponing the first ice-free Arctic summer by up to 15 years.

Through the Kigali Amendment, climate action is being further accelerated. Countries commit to phase down the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – powerful climate-warming gases that replaced ozone-depleting substances in the various sectors. If the Amendment is fully ratified and implemented, up to 0.5°C of warming could be avoided by 2100.

Cooling equipment represents 20 per cent of total electricity consumption today and is expected to more than double by 2050. Kigali Amendment implementation alongside a switch to energy efficient cooling equipment could potentially double these gains!

Work has already begun to deliver on these climate action gains. Nearly 80 per cent of Parties have ratified the Kigali Amendment, including the US, China and India – all major producers or consumers of HFCs. Developed countries began phasing down HFCs in 2019 with many developing countries starting this year.

So, on this World Ozone Day, we not only celebrate the achievements to date but also look to the future for deeper and faster action under the Montreal Protocol. Deeper and faster for the ozone layer but above all, for people, for climate and for the planet.