Gov. Lujan Grisham says police-involved shooting near Santa Fe Plaza reenforces need for public safety reforms

SANTA FE – Today, police defused a dangerous situation during a confrontation with a suspected criminal in downtown Santa Fe. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement: “I want to thank all local law enforcement for their swift and effective response. A suspect is in custody, and no members of the public were harmed,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I condemn violence on the streets of Santa Fe, or anywhere else in our state or nation, in the strongest possible terms.”

