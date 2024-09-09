ATV Crash with Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer William Jones

603-271-3361

September 9, 2024

Barnstead, NH – On September 7, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV crash involving a minor in Barnstead. Conservation Officers arrived at the scene at 1:45 p.m.

The minor was operating an ATV on private land off John Brown Road in Barnstead, navigating a downhill grade consisting of gravel, when the operator lost control and crashed into a rock wall. The minor was not wearing a helmet and received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The minor was transported by Barnstead EMS to Concord Hospital for further evaluation.

Based on the preliminary investigation the primary causation of the crash was operator inexperience. Conservation Officers were assisted by the Barnstead Police Department and Barnstead EMS personnel.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind people that minors are required to be accompanied by a licensed adult over the age of 18 while riding. Operators or passengers under 18 years of age should always wear helmets and safety equipment when riding OHRVs.