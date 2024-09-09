Movement is Life Announces 2024 Annual Health Equity Summit: 'Health Equity: Solutions from Healthcare Leaders'

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movement is Life , a national coalition dedicated to eliminating musculoskeletal health disparities, is pleased to announce its 2024 Annual Summit themed “Health Equity: Solutions from Healthcare Leaders.” The event will be held at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 14 and 15, 2024.The summit will bring together healthcare professionals, policy makers, community leaders, and advocates to address the persistent inequities in healthcare. The two-day event will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all aimed at developing actionable solutions to advance health equity across the United States.“We are excited to host this year’s summit in Atlanta, a city known for its rich history of civil rights activism and its commitment to advancing social justice,” said Dr. Mary O’Connor, Chair of Movement is Life. “This summit will provide a platform for healthcare leaders to share innovative strategies and collaborate on initiatives that can drive meaningful change in our communities.”In addition to networking opportunities and interactive workshops, the Summit Plenary Speakers features inspirational and renowned healthcare leaders and advocates including Louis Sullivan, MD, Chairman, Sullivan Alliance to Transform America’s Health Professions and President Emeritus, Morehouse School of Medicine; Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG, President, Morehouse School of Medicine; Arline Geronimus, ScD, Professor, University of Michigan and Author “Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Unjust Society”; and Joel Bervell, medical student, science communicator, podcast host, and social influencer known as the “Medical Mythbuster”.Early bird registration for the summit is now open, and participants are encouraged to register soon to secure their spot. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations interested in supporting this important event.For more information about the Movement is Life 2024 Annual Summit and to register, please visit www.movementislifecommunity.org About Movement is LifeMovement is Life is a national coalition dedicated to eliminating musculoskeletal health disparities by promoting physical mobility and healthy living. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, Movement is Life seeks to address the social determinants of health and improve the quality of life for all Americans.

