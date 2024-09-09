RCP announces new Harveian librarian

Professor Anita K Simonds MD FRCP FERS has been appointed as the RCP’s Harveian librarian. This is a key role at the RCP, dedicated to the stewardship of the college's historical and modern archive, library and museum collections.

Professor Simonds is an honorary consultant in respiratory and sleep medicine at Royal Brompton Hospital and professor emeritus at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London.

She has a distinguished clinical and research background in acute and chronic ventilation, high dependency care, and the respiratory consequences of neuromuscular disease. Professor Simonds’ interests extend to the history of mechanical ventilation and pandemics - a subject she explored in depth during the RCP FitzPatrick lecture 'Pickwick, Polio, and Pandemics - the history of mechanical ventilation and future challenges presented by home delivery', delivered in March 2024.

She also served as the president of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) from 2020 to 2021 and is the editor of the ERS Handbooks on respiratory medicine, respiratory sleep medicine, and non-invasive respiratory support.

The role of Harveian librarian dates back to the 1600s and physician William Harvey’s generous gift to establish a formal library. The Harveian librarian is responsible for preserving the RCP’s 506-year history as well as developing history of medicine research collections. This role is vital for maintaining the RCP's legacy and ensuring that its resources are accessible to current and future generations, promoting the college’s rich history to inspire interest in medicine.

Professor Simonds will take up the role on 1 October 2024, succeeding the current Harveian librarian, Dr Louella Vaughan, who has held the post since 2020. Dr Vaughan has been a passionate advocate for the collections during challenging times. She has overseen numerous significant developments in the RCP’s collections and archives, including award winning exhibitions, international research collaborations and the development of the schools outreach programme.

Responding to her appointment, Professor Simonds said:

“I’ve long admired the RCP’s incredible museum collections, heritage library, and archives, enjoyed many of the exhibitions and open days in the past, and used the archives fruitfully for research.

"It is therefore an amazing opportunity as the incoming Harveian librarian to become a member of the team and work on disseminating these resources to our fellows, members, and the wider community."

Professor Simon Bowman, RCP Treasurer and a past Harveian librarian, said:

"It is my great pleasure to congratulate Professor Simonds and welcome her to the role. Her deep expertise and passion for the long, rich heritage of the RCP will be invaluable as we continue to expand our outreach and engagement with both our professional community and the public through our collections.

“I also want to pay my sincere thanks to the demitting Harveian librarian Dr Louella Vaughan – she has served with great commitment and the impact she has made will continue long after her time in the role comes to an end.

“The Harveian librarian plays an essential role in connecting our past with our present and future, and I know our members will join me in warmly welcoming professor Simonds to this important role.”