Gain a Competitive Edge: Online Course Transforms Fear of Public Speaking for Professional and Personal Growth

The 5-Day SPEECH FRIGHT Solution

Groundbreaking Online Course by Dr. David Lee Fish Empowers Business Professionals and More Tame Their Fears of Speaking in Front of Others

There's nothing wrong with you if you experience speech fright. You're not broken. In fact, you're perfect. Perfectly human.” — Dr. David Lee Fish

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little School of Fish announces the release of the 5-Day SPEECH FRIGHT Solution, a new online course by noted performance anxiety authority Dr. David Lee Fish. It provides a groundbreaking approach to transforming the nervousness of business professionals and all others who suffer from this debilitating menace to achieve greater success.

"75% of people, regardless of age, profession, or experience, suffer from speech fright, from business novices to C-suite executives. If you're among them, it's important to know there's nothing wrong with you. You're not broken," reassures Dr. Fish.

"I've designed our course to help individuals from all walks of live calm their fears to enjoy speaking in public and gain a competitive advantage in their professional and personal lives."

Taming speech fright can provide business professionals with enormous advantages. As a Forbes Leadership article proclaimed, public speaking is "the soft skill that could mean $1 million hard cash."

The 5-Day Solution offers a comprehensive learning experience with detailed video lessons, interactive exercises, and live Q&A sessions. Participants benefit from personalized action plans and a community forum for peer support, ensuring an effective and tailored approach.

The online course is tailored to help business professionals, students, public figures, and others who become nervous when speaking in front of others. It addresses the anxiety they experience during formal presentations and casual situations, like job interviews, video conferences, social gatherings, and networking events.

Dr. Fish, a lifelong educator, professional musician, and frequent public speaker, has earned praise for his expertise in speech and stage fright. Pat O'Connor, onetime Taylor Swift manager, lauds him: "Dr. Fish is revolutionizing entertainment and public speaking."

The book version of Dr. Fish's 5-Day Solution has already helped many with their fears. Diane Donovan, Senior Reviewer for the Midwest Book Review, states, "He uses his personal experience and professional knowledge to provide tested solutions that work on many levels."

Little School of Fish, founded by Dr. Fish, is dedicated to helping individuals overcome performance anxiety through practical, accessible techniques.

For more information, visit the 5-Day SPEECH FRIGHT Solution website. Musicians, actors, and other performers can learn about taming their stage fright at the companion website 5-Day STAGE FRIGHT Solution.

Little School of Fish is a leading provider of performance anxiety solutions, founded by Dr. David Lee Fish. The company is committed to transforming how people approach public speaking and performance through innovative, accessible techniques.

Introduction to the groundbreaking 5-Day SPEECH FRIGHT Solution online course by Dr. David Lee Fish

