Electrify Expo Returns to Seattle To Thrill Thousands About Going Electric

New manufacturers like Lucid, Lexus, Hyundai, Nissan and others to join Tesla, Ford, BMW, Toyota, Volvo



The festival covers over 1 million square feet of outdoor space and returns to the Stadium Lot at the University of Washington (Lot E18)

Multiple demo zone experiences for e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more

Attendees of all ages will have a thrilling weekend full of demos, music, food and fun

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15, tickets can be purchased online and in person



SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, continues its eight-city tour with its final stop on the West Coast this year in Seattle before heading to New York and Austin. The event is back in the PNW for its third year making an even bigger splash with new additions to the exhibitor lineup this time bringing Lucid, Lexus, Hyundai and Nissan alongside other returning brands. Attendees will gather at the University of Washington for hands-on experiences with the latest EVs, from e-bikes and e-scooters to e-motorcycles and plug-in hybrids.

As reported by Axios , Washington State led the nation in EV market share growth in 2023, a shift identified by climate experts as crucial for addressing greenhouse gas emissions ( report ). The state also saw a notable 43% increase in EV and plug-in hybrid registrations, rising from 118,050 in January to 168,850 by December, according to data from the state Department of Ecology (DOE).

“We’re thrilled to be back in Seattle, a city that’s a leader in EV adoption,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “Seattle’s acceptance for electric vehicles is clear, and Electrify Expo provides the opportunity for residents to engage with the latest innovations in all types of EVs. Whether it’s electric cars, trucks or 2-wheel options, this event is a must-attend for anyone looking to explore the inevitable transition to electric transportation.”

Special Attractions for Seattle:

Attendees can experience the thrill of the Tesla Cybertruck behind the wheel as they take on the Seattle streets throughout the weekend-long festival.

Electrify Expo Outdoor Rec, bringing together the best in off-road and overlanding for the EV community, where attendees can experience the latest EV-friendly off-road tires, tents, racks, storage, trailers, outdoor kitchens, accessories and more.

The Amazon Recharge Zone will address frequently asked questions pertaining to purchasing an EV, as well as debunking EV myths, through a full weekend of programming.

Electrify Showoff , a custom car show within the festival will ​​feature the world's most radical customized EVs and inspire Electrify Expo attendees with ideas of how they can customize their own rides.

, a custom car show within the festival will ​​feature the world’s most radical customized EVs and inspire Electrify Expo attendees with ideas of how they can customize their own rides. The Ford Thrill Zone will be back to take attendees for a spin in the Mustang Mach-E® GT with a professional driver for hot laps.



Whether you crave the rush of a high-performance demo or the ease of a street cruise, Electrify Expo is your go-to destination to experience and demo all things electric, including:

BMW: i4, i5, i7, iX, 330e, X5 50e, XM

Ford: Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning

Hyundai: IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, KONA EV

Lexus: 2024 RZ 450e, 2024 RX 450h+, 2024 NX 450h+, 2024 TX 550h+

Lucid: Air models

Nissan: ARIYA, LEAF

Tesla: Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

Toyota: Grand Highlander Hybrid, Prius Prime, RAV 4 Prime, bZ4X, SiriusXM (Sienna HV)

Volvo: EX30, C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, EX90



In addition to automakers, Seattle attendees will be treated to an exciting lineup of e-bikes, e-scooters, and other micromobility offerings from top brands on two and four wheels, including:

Rad Power Bikes

SUPER 73

NIU

GoTrax Bikes + Scooters

Stacyc

JackRabbit

Vvolt

and many more

For a full brand lineup, visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/seattle .

Electrify Expo gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 14-15, with a full day of fun concluding at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for Electrify Expo are available to purchase in person and online .

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - understanding how electric transportation works - with meaningful consumer experiences behind the wheel or in the seat on thrilling demo courses. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

