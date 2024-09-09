Risk Strategies Selects Tom Panos to Head Chicago Office

Accepts Managing Director position as part of overall office expansion

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Tom Panos as Managing Director of its Chicago office.



A 15-year veteran of the industry, Panos joined The Baldwin Group through its acquisition of Rosenthal Brothers in 2008, when he joined as a producer. Before this role at Rosenthal, Panos owned an architectural building products distribution company and was a longstanding client of the firm.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Tom to the Risk Strategies family as we place an increased focus on expanding our Chicago operations,” said Steve Giannone, Central Region Leader, Risk Strategies. “Tom’s unique background as both a business owner and insurance advisor will be an advantage in implementing effective business development initiatives for the Chicago office.”

After successfully exiting his architectural business products business, Panos’ work with clients at Rosenthal Brothers and The Baldwin Group has spanned various industry sectors, including real estate, non-profits, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality, and warehousing.

“I’m excited to join Risk Strategies and have the opportunity to build out the Chicago operations,” said Panos. “I feel confident that my experience in both business and risk management will serve me well as we work to expand our operations and grow the business.”

Panos holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and continued his studies at DePaul University, earning a master’s degree in business administration.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com

