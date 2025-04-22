Submit Release
PharmaCorp Files 2024 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR+ of its audited financial statements together with associated MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024. To review the Corporation’s 2024 audited financial statements and associated MD&A please visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp currently operates three PharmaChoice bannered pharmacies in Canada and will continue to acquire PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies as they come to market in conjunction with its strategic alliance agreement with PharmaChoice Canada. The Corporation will also acquire independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a ‎PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Alan Simpson
Suite #203, 303 Wellman Lane, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1 ‎
Tel: (306) 536-3771

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Legal Disclaimer:

