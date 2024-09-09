Submit Release
UNITAR Hosts Youth Leadership and Global Challenges Seminar in Geneva for Young Future Leaders from China

Participants also experienced Geneva’s cultural heritage, enhancing their understanding of global cooperation. 

This seminar has been a transformative experience. The knowledge and skills I’ve gained, along with the connections made, will help me contribute effectively to solving global challenges.” —student participant, Youth Leadership and Global Challenges Seminar 2024

As young leaders of tomorrow, you hold the power to drive the successful implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Over the next few decades, it will be young generation that directly experiences the outcomes of these global efforts being made today”— Mihoko Kumamoto, Director of the UNITAR Division for Prosperity

Young people’s voices and ideas are pivotal in shaping a sustainable, equitable and prosperous future. UNITAR is excited to expand its efforts in empowering the next generation of global leaders and warmly invites new partners and passionate youth to join the annual Youth Leadership and Global Challenges Seminars.

 

