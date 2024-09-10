Typography as Muse

Typography as Muse: Beyond the Boundaries of Language - Morisawa to host Multilingual Typography Exhibition, a first for Singapore Design Week

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a first for Singapore Design Week, the 2024 lineup includes “Typography as Muse: Beyond the Boundaries of Language,” a multilingual typography exhibition. This showcase, organised by Japan-based font developer Morisawa and co-curated by Death of Typography, a young Singaporean type collective, will be a highlight Community Event, showcasing a diverse array of typographic works from across Asia.The exhibition brings together a vibrant collective of designers from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and India. Featuring contributions from creative directors, graphic designers, lecturers, and students, the exhibition promises a rich tapestry of perspectives and interpretations of the theme. The inclusion of participants of various ages and backgrounds underscores Morisawa’s commitment to fostering a truly inclusive design community.The title “Typography as Muse: Beyond the Boundaries of Language,” challenges conventional notions of typography as merely a visual representation of language. It explores how typography can transcend linguistic boundaries, becoming a medium through which culture and identity are expressed and understood. The curated works reflect an awareness of the myriad languages and hybridised contemporary cultures that define Asia today. They probe questions such as: How does a mastery or absence of understanding of different language systems influence designers' perceptions of themselves and their place in the world? Can typography exist independently of its inherent linguistic meaning?Morisawa, Japan’s premier type foundry with over half a century of experience in typeface development, has long been at the forefront of supporting the typographic culture of Asian languages, Latin and other global scripts. With this exhibition, they promote a future-forward outlook on typography, aiming to celebrate the universal nature of type and its ability to communicate beyond the constraints of language.“We are thrilled to present this unique exhibition that not only showcases the artistic prowess of designers across Asia but also invites audiences to reconsider the role of typography in communication and cultural expression,”— said Harutoshi Aikawa, General Manager. “Typography is not just about letters on a page; it is about the stories, identities, and cultures they represent. This exhibition is a testament to the power of design to bridge cultural divides and create new forms of understanding.”Visitors to the exhibition can expect to see a wide range of works that push the boundaries of traditional typography. From bold, experimental designs to subtle, intricate compositions, “Typography as Muse” will offer a feast for the eyes and a challenge to the mind. It invites audiences to experience languages outside their own culture and to appreciate the visual beauty and communicative power of type.DATES26 Sep - 06 Oct 2024OPENING HOURSTue - Fri: 11am - 6pmSat - Sun: 11am - 7pmVENUEUltraSuperNew Gallery168 Tyrwhitt RoadSingapore 207572FREE ADMISSIONFor more information about the exhibition and Singapore Design Week,please visit sdw.sg About the organiser:Morisawa is Japan’s premier type foundry. The Osaka-based company specialises in supporting the typographic culture of Asian and global languages. With a century of typeface experience and an extensive portfolio of fonts, Morisawa is the leading purveyor of multi-language fonts.Corporate website: https://www.morisawa.co.jp/ Singapore landing page: https://lp.en.morisawafonts.com/ About the co-curator:Death of TypographyDeath of Typography is a Singaporean type collective dedicated to practising, researching, and exploring typography through creative inquiry and collaboration. With initiatives ranging from community workshops to type design mentorship, Death of Typography aims to further typographic culture and appreciation in Singapore.Website: https://deathoftypography.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.