Studeo launches AI Avatars for Maths and STEM learning

Studeo AI Avatar

Studeo is introducing its AI Avatars, designed to provide a personalized, engaging, and interactive learning experience for STEM learning

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studeo is introducing its AI Avatars, designed to provide a personalized, engaging, and interactive learning experience for students from middle school through to college and university levels. Studeo combines the most advanced AI and 3D modeling technologies to create customized Avatars, representing a first in the education sector.Faced with the challenges that students encounter in mastering scientific subjects, Studeo's AI Avatars aim to make learning accessible and, importantly, captivating. Developed by a team of education experts and AI specialists, the AI Avatars offer personalized support in math, physics, chemistry, and biology, tailored specifically to each individual's learning style and pace."Our AI Avatars are more than just teachers; they are mentors who understand and adapt to individual learning habits, ensuring that every student can achieve excellence in their studies," said Nicolas Levandowsky, founder and CEO of Studeo.The AI Avatars operate using sophisticated algorithms that analyze students' performance and engagement levels, allowing them to offer customized guidance, resolve doubts, and interact in real time. This level of personalization ensures that learning is both effective and captivating, making students active participants in their educational journey.Key Features of the AI Avatar • Personalized learning journey: tailoring lessons to align with each individual's strengths and areas of improvement, ensuring a bespoke educational experience.• Interactive 3D Avatars: engaging students in discussions about their subjects, providing explanations, and fostering curiosity.• 24/7 availability: offering support at any hour of the day or night, adapting to students' schedules and study habits.• 40x cheaper than a private tutorWith this new development, Studeo aims to make quality education accessible to everyone. By harnessing the latest advances in AI and educational research, Studeo is preparing students to excel, no matter where they come from.Studeo's AI Avatars are available now, offering an unprecedented educational resource for students, parents, and educators. For more information about Studeo and the AI Avatars, visit https://studeo.app Media ContactNicolas LevandowskyFounder and CEOnicolas@studeo.app00447557162973

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.