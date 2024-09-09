Sustainable Tourism Market Gain Momentum with Major Giants TUI Group, AccorHotels, Marriott International, Radisson

Sustainable Tourism Market

Global Sustainable Tourism market is expected to grow from 250 Billion USD in 2023 to 450 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030

HTF MI recently introduced Global Sustainable Tourism Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are TUI Group (Germany), AccorHotels (France), Marriott International (United States), InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (United States), Club Med (France), Meliá Hotels International (Spain), Radisson Hotel Group (Belgium), EcoHotels (Thailand), Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (Singapore), Wilderness Safaris (Botswana), G Adventures (Canada), Intrepid Group (Australia), Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (Thailand), Soneva (Maldives). According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Sustainable Tourism market is expected to grow from 250 Billion USD in 2023 to 450 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by Global Sustainable Tourism Market Breakdown by Application (Ecological Tourism, Eco Tourism/ Green Tourism, Soft Tourism, Community Tourism) by Type (Independent Traveler, Tour Group, Families, Couples) by Booking Channel (Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:The term "sustainable tourism" describes how tourism is developed and run to provide long-term advantages for the economy, local communities, and the environment. It entails limiting the negative effects of tourism on local communities, cultural heritage, and natural resources while also optimizing their positive effects. In addition, sustainable tourism seeks to advance responsible tourism practices that support local economies, preserve the environment, and honor cultural diversity. By adopting techniques that lower carbon footprints, preserve biodiversity, and uphold herbal environments, this strategy encourages travelers and tourism businesses to do the same.Market Trends:• NMarket Drivers:• • Climate Change and Environmental Degradation• • Conservation of Biodiversity• • Preservation of Cultural Heritage• • Empowerment of Local CommunitiesMarket Opportunities:• • Growing Consumer Demand• • Demand for Authentic Experiences• • Local Economic DevelopmentDominating Region:• EuropeFastest-Growing Region:• Asia-PacificHave a query? The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Sustainable Tourism market segments by Types: Independent Traveler, Tour Group, Families, Couples
Detailed analysis of Sustainable Tourism market segments by Applications: Ecological Tourism, Eco Tourism/ Green Tourism, Soft Tourism, Community Tourism
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Sustainable Tourism Market Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze the for individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Sustainable Tourism Market:
Chapter 01 – Sustainable Tourism Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Global Sustainable Tourism Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 05 – Global Sustainable Tourism Market Background or History
Chapter 06 — Global Sustainable Tourism Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)
Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Sustainable Tourism Market
Chapter 08 – Global Sustainable Tourism Market Structure & worth Analysis
Chapter 09 – Global Sustainable Tourism Market Competitive Analysis & Challenges
Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 11 – Sustainable Tourism Market Research Methodology

