Rabies Ambassadors from the USA and Morocco Unite for Porto Half Marathon to mark World Rabies Day

In the lead-up to World Rabies Day (Sep. 28th) two Rabies Ambassadors from the USA and Morocco, will join forces to participate in the Half Marathon in Porto.

Participating in this event not only highlights the crucial importance of rabies awareness and prevention but also exemplifies the strength of individual and collective action in breaking boundaries.” — Kerenza Vlastou, GARC Outreach Manager

PORTO, PORTUGAL, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabies Ambassadors are passionate advocates dedicated to educating and inspiring action against rabies.

In the lead-up to World Rabies Day (WRD) on September 28th, two passionate Rabies Ambassadors from the USA and Morocco, will join forces to participate in the (Hyundai) Half Marathon in Porto. This marks the first time these dedicated advocates have come together to raise awareness about rabies, which is a 99% fatal but 100% preventable disease.

Annually, rabies claims an estimated 59,000 lives, with over 95% of deaths occurring in Africa and Asia. The disease is mostly transmitted through dog bites, highlighting the critical need for vaccination and education to prevent its spread.

Rabies Ambassadors play a vital role in promoting awareness and are identified through an initiative created by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC), the leading NGO dedicated to global rabies elimination, and the coordinators of World Rabies Day.

Sara Benhabbari from Morocco and Larissa Kolasinski from the USA, both committed Rabies Ambassadors, share a deep love for dogs and a passion for travel. Their unique collaboration at the Half Marathon in Porto underscores the global fight against rabies and the unifying power of this cause.

“The battle against rabies cannot be won without the unity of individuals and communities,” said Kerenza Vlastou, Outreach Manager at GARC. “The dedication and passion of the Rabies Ambassadors is truly inspiring. Participating in this event in Porto not only highlights the crucial importance of rabies awareness and prevention but also exemplifies the strength of individual and collective action. As World Rabies Day approaches, their efforts remind us that by joining forces, we can keep breaking rabies boundaries.”

The RAs will be in branded gear designed to raise rabies awareness during the run. The RAs will also be conversing with the public and other participants to share life-saving knowledge on rabies prevention and dog welfare. This forms part of WRD activities where people around the world are encouraged to join the fight against rabies.

World Rabies Day is a global initiative, celebrated every year on September 28, aimed at raising awareness about the devastating impact of rabies and uniting efforts to eliminate this deadly disease.

Sara and Larissa have been instrumental in spreading the word about the preventability of rabies and the importance of vaccination and education. Their participation in the Half Marathon is not just a run; it’s a powerful statement of their commitment to a world free from rabies.

